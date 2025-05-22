  TOP STORIES WEEK   21
 

Prof. Peter Cowe (Karine Armen photo)
Community

Salmast Heritage Group Celebrates Centennial

by
Karine Armen
GLENDALE — On May 1, the Salmast Heritage Association (SHA) celebrated its 10th anniversary at the Glen Arden Club. The association honored many Armenians with Salmast heritage, including Los Angeles City Councilman Adrin Nazarian and photojournalist Alexandra Avakian. The association remembered its late Advisor, Khoren Salmassian, and recognized several individuals for their commitment to the organization. They were the SHA founder Sarkis Barkhoudarian, supporter Daniel Sahakian and head of research Marco Brambilla, PhD.

SHA is a non-profit organization whose mission is to research, document and disseminate information about the rich heritage of Salmast, the largest province of Historic Armenia. The association has academic affiliations with UCLA’s Narekatsi Chair of Armenian Studies and several prestigious universities, such as the Politecnico di Milano, Yerevan State University, the University of Tabriz, Cambridge University, and the Ca’ Foscari University of Venice, Italy.

Karen Israyelyan, PhD, the Consul General of Armenia in Glendale (Karine Armen photo)

The history of Salmast dates to the Kingdom of Urartu, 9th to 6th BC. It has been a territory of Iran for centuries; it is near Khoy, Lake Urmia and Tabriz, and was continuously inhabited by Armenians until the end of the 1960s. Throughout the centuries, it has been known as Zarehavan, Arna, Dilman, Shahpour and Salmast. (In Persian, it is called Salmas, without the “t” at the end.)

Co-Chair Laura Atoian conducted the program. She began by inviting Dr. Karen Israyelyan, Consul General of Armenia, to open the event. Israyelyan emphasized the importance of its members’ work, and cited it as relevant to all Armenians. He said, “I am proud to have ancestors who emigrated from Salmast’s Haftvan village to Artashat, Armenia.” He also shared his experiences studying Persian literature and spending two years on a diplomatic mission in Iran.

Prof. Peter Cowe, the Narekatsi Professor of Armenian Studies at UCLA, addressed the assembled in Armenian. He is a researcher, author and an honorary board member of the Salmast Heritage Association. Before inviting Barkoudarian to the stage, Cowe said of him, “Sarkis Barkhoudarian has spent many years keeping the heritage of Salmast alive, and he has beautiful memories of Salmast.”

Atoian presented Barkhoudarian with a commendation from Sen. Adam Schiff and an award honoring him as SHA’s founder.

Speaking next was Los Angeles City Councilman Adrin Nazarian. Nazarian was born in Tehran, Iran. He is married and has three children. Nazarian was one of the founding members of the Generation Next mentorship program, which helps young gang members live healthier lifestyles.

Inspired by Cowe’s remarks in Armenian, Nazarian spoke in Armenian. He said, “Armenians have dispersed all over the world due to the Genocide and other wars. But we have a strong community in Los Angeles.” He continued, “We need to be more organized and politically stronger.”

Nazarian presented certificates from the City of Los Angeles to SHA members and all the honorees. In turn, he received a certificate of commendation from Schiff and an award for his dedication to public service.

Attendees then watched a video clip from National Geographic photojournalist Alexandra Avakian, of her pilgrimage to Haftvan and heard her express love for her Salmast roots. Her father was filmmaker Aram Avakian. Avakian lives in Washington, D.C., and was unable to attend the event.

Members of the SHA expressed their appreciation for Daniel Sahakian’s decade-long support with a plaque and commendation from Schiff. Sahakian played a pivotal role in his plans to establish modern industrial startups in 20th-century Iran and is dedicated to philanthropy and education at home and in Armenia.

Marco Brambilla was honored for his ten years of commitment and unwavering willingness to advance all aspects of research, documentation, and dissemination.

From Left: Sarkis Barkhoudarian, Daniel Sahakian, Nune Avetisyan, Laura Atoian, and Councilman Adrin Nazarian. (Karine Armen photo)

The Armenian Mirror-Spectator

Salmast was also represent in various artistic forms. Watercolors by the late Khoren Salmassian’s watercolors were on display while his granddaughter, Emma Khodadadi, played the guitar in his memory. In addition, Hasmik Harutunyan sang two songs by Komitas.

Nune Avetisyan read a passage from Salmast’s native son’s Raffi’s Khachagoghi Hishatarakaneh and recited poems by Gevork Emin. She said, “I am proud to be part of this excellent organization. Keep up the great work.”

The program finale was a slide show about the organization presented by Laura Atoian. She was joined by Dr. Garni Barkhoudarian, who discussed awareness of one’s cultural background and called for the community’s support for SHA’s future steps. A reception followed.

For more information about the group, visit https://salmastheritage.org/

