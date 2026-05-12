Putin Offers Armenia an Amicable ‘Divorce’

By Nate Ostiller

Russian President Vladimir Putin has acknowledged the growing divide between Armenia and Russia, suggesting the country could hold a “referendum” to determine Yerevan’s political trajectory. Putin added that if the Armenian people so choose, “we will make the relevant conclusions and take the path of a gentle, intelligent and mutually beneficial divorce.”

Once close allies, Armenia’s relations with Russia have deteriorated in recent years, fueled by Moscow’s inaction during Azerbaijani attacks on Armenia’s internationally recognized territory in 2022. Since then, Armenia has increasingly shifted its focus to the West, prompting Russia to say that the choice is for Armenia to make, while simultaneously reiterating the risks the country would face by turning away from Russia.

Putin has said it is impossible to be part of both the EU and the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU).

Addressing the situation directly during a press conference on Saturday, May 9, Putin said that as for “Armenia’s plans to join the EU, this certainly requires special consideration.”

The Armenian Parliament passed a bill in March 2025 that calls on the government to pursue EU integration, but there have been few concrete steps since then.