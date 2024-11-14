Orran Gala Raises $400,000 for Armenia’s Most Vulnerable

LOS ANGELES — An outpouring of support by hundreds of energized guests catalyzed the annual “Evening with Orran” Gala on November 2, raising $400,000 and ongoing commitment to Orran, which for nearly 25 years has cared for Armenia’s most vulnerable children, elderly and families. During its nearly 25 years of continual service, Orran has helped more than 30,000 people in dire need from Armenia and Artsakh.

Gala Co-Chairs Hermine Oruncakciel and Marina Kurian welcomed and thanked supporters and committee members whose wholehearted involvement locally enables Orran to improve the lives of so many in Armenia.

Following Father Zaven Markosyan’s invocation, Mistress of Ceremonies Ani Hovannisian Kevorkian brought Orran’s mission and activities to life in words and images, noting that Orran means “cradle” or “haven” in Armenian, a constant embrace, which is precisely what Orran provides for thousands of children in extreme need, sometimes literally taking them off the streets, leading them to safe, productive and fulfilling lives.

She said, “As many times as I’ve been to Orran in the past 25 years, during the most exhilarating and crushing times in our homeland, Orran is, without exception, the happiest, most uplifting, active and transformative place I know. All children are precious, but these children who come from families broken by war and economic hardship and other difficult circumstances beyond their control don’t have a chance until Orran notices them, picks them up, and shows them that they matter. They can have goals and dreams and help themselves and others. Orran empowers them to do that. Watching these children blossom, it’s clear how bright and capable they are, and that they can impact the course of our history, lead our nation forward. They are Armenia’s guarantors, and we play a huge role in that guarantee.”

Orran provides daily food and clothing, educational and vocational support, compassion and camaraderie, while building their character and sense of purpose, empowering them to become leaders. The charitable non-governmental organization also serves thousands of uprooted families from Artsakh and reaches impoverished families in the outskirts who have no transportation, ensuring that assistance extends beyond its physical centers in Yerevan and Vanadzor.

Orran Co-Founder Armine Hovannisian captivated the audience by painting a compelling and honest picture of Armenia and of the impetus for Orran, which she and her husband, Armenia’s first foreign minister, Raffi K. Hovannisian, started in 2000.