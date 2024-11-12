Marina Margarian’s Musical Journey Captivates at Rockport

ROCKPORT, Mass. — Over 250 guests assembled in the beautiful setting of the Shalin Liu Performance Center of Rockport, which enjoys an expansive view of the ocean, for a philanthropic concert entitled “A Musical Journey,” featuring original compositions by pianist Marina Margarian. The event, under the patronage of Bishop of the Armenian Catholic Eparchy of Our Lady of Nareg in the USA and Canada Mikael Mouradian, took place on November 3, and all proceeds will benefit wounded soldiers in Armenia and the Holy Cross Armenian Catholic Church of Belmont. Fifteen original compositions by Margarian were performed by Margarian on piano with a varied group of musicians from Boston and Armenia.

The Philanthropy

Margarian said that around ten years ago she went to Armenia and was asked by her cousin, a military officer, to visit the special hospital for wounded soldiers. She said to the Mirror-Spectator, “I went, saw them and I said, that’s it. I have to do a concert and help them…I started because my heart ached when I saw those young men without hands, or feet.” So for ten years now she has organized a concert, usually of her students and/or herself, as an opportunity to raise money for them.

Then, last year, for the first time she also visited a physical therapy center for soldiers called Soldier’s Home (Zinvori Toun). She distributed money there and at the hospital directly to the wounded soldiers or their families. She said, “It is not a very large sum of money, but it still helps. When we go, they [the administrators] tell us, this person has no money at all, this one is okay. Usually we divide the total money we have equally, but it depends on how much we have raised….Each time we help different families, since every year there are new people in the hospital and Soldier’s Home.”

The last two years Margarian was accompanied on these visits by Maral Der Torossian of Holy Cross Armenian Catholic Church, who is one of the main organizers assisting Marina to put together these concerts over the years. Receipts are signed by recipients, and for five consecutive years, Margarian has received the Wounded Soldiers’ Social Assistance Award from the Ministry of Defense of the Republic of Armenia for this philanthropic work.

The Musicians and the Music