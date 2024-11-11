Zadik Zadikian’s ‘Path to Nine’ Appears at the Brooklyn Museum’s 200th Anniversary ‘Solid Gold’ Exhibition

BROOKLYN, N.Y — The Brooklyn Museum will unveil its highly anticipated “Solid Gold” exhibition, celebrating its 200th anniversary, featuring the groundbreaking installation “Path to Nine” by renowned artist Zadik Zadikian. This immersive piece, debuting on November 16, explores the themes of structure, repetition, and transformation through the medium of gold. “Path to Nine” is composed of 18 towering stacks of gold-leaf gilded ingots arranged in a checkered pattern. These 999 plaster ingots, accented with stainless steel rods, symbolize the artist’s meditative investigation into the mathematical and mystical properties of numbers, especially the number nine. The exhibition draws attention to Zadikian’s lifelong fascination with gold, not just as a precious metal but as a symbol of endurance, purity, and cosmic witnessing.

Zadik Zadikian, known for his bold use of materials, began working with gold in the 1970s after a studio fire reset the trajectory of his artistic journey. With “Path to Nine,” he continues this exploration, fusing material beauty with deep philosophical inquiry. The exhibition runs through July 6, 2025, and is set to be a highlight of the museum’s anniversary celebrations, offering visitors a chance to reflect on the cultural and symbolic significance of gold across time.

For more information or inquiries, please contact: Aram Zadikian via email : az@zadikzadikian.com; or phone : (323) 404-1152.