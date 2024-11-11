AI Is the Future, and Armenia Is Placing a Big Bet on It

YEREVAN — In October 2024, during the 28th World Congress on Innovation and Technology (WCIT2024), one of 17 tech events held in Armenia that month, the global tech community gathered around a small nation in the Caucasus that is making ambitious steps to establish itself as a global technological center.

SpaceX and Tesla CEO Elon Musk sent a message to the attendees, expressing his intention to introduce Starlink in Armenia, while many international companies like Adobe, BostonGene, and NVIDIA have already joined Microsoft, IBM, Cisco and others in opening branches in Armenia. Adding to the discourse, David Yang, a Silicon Valley-based serial entrepreneur and founder of ABBYY envisioned the creation of an “AI City,” an ecosystem equipped with a multi-modal data bank that would attract scientists from around the world.

But why Armenia? How can it emerge as a destination for innovation?

Generation AI: Armenia’s Unique Approach to AI Education

While many countries continue to debate the integration of AI into school curricula or limit their focus to AI literacy, Armenia is taking a bolder approach. The country is already piloting an educational program called Generation AI allowing high school students to study advanced mathematics and computer science, with a strong emphasis on Python programming and AI fundamentals, coupled with career guidance and mentoring to prepare students for specialized studies and careers in the field. This initiative represents the first phase of a multi-layer program aimed at establishing a comprehensive educational framework that spans from high school through doctoral levels.

Leading countries in AI like the UK, US, South Korea, and Japan have already introduced AI programs to nurture young talents, and China has gone even further introducing AI education in schools. Armenia’s example, however, underscores a different type of approach, whereby non-governmental organizations can conceive – and private-public partnerships can implement – systemic changes at the institutional level.

The cooperation agreement between the Foundation for Armenian Science and Technology (FAST), a think tank established by prominent members of the Armenian diaspora to help strengthen Armenia’s innovation ecosystem, and the Ministry of Education, Science, Culture and Sports of Armenia officially heralded the start of Generation AI – Armenia’s first national-level educational and career pipeline for AI researchers and innovators in 2023. Currently, the program is being piloted in 15 schools across seven of Armenia’s ten regions, benefiting 540 students and positioning the country as a future leader in AI talent development. Here is where the country turns its small size into a strategic advantage which enables the country to experiment with innovative educational models on a national scale. This approach facilitates cost-efficient implementation while maintaining effectiveness, manageability, and scalability, thereby positioning Armenia as an ideal environment for testing innovative educational initiatives. In a complex educational landscape, where reforms often require significant time and resources to adopt and societal resistance can pose substantial risks, Armenia possesses the flexibility to adapt and refine its programs in response to the rapidly evolving technological landscape.