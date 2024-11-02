Time for Israel to Do What’s Right: Recognize Armenian Genocide, Establish Embassy in Yerevan

By Nadav Tamir

The High Holidays are a time for reflection on one’s actions, and a resolution to do the right thing in the coming year. That goes, or should go, for countries as well. In international relations, doing the right thing can often feel difficult, especially when strategic interests are at stake – but Israel finds itself at such a juncture, and it is one that has nothing to do with the war that currently consumes our thinking.

Israel’s close relationship with Azerbaijan, Armenia’s long-standing rival, is such a case. Yes, Azerbaijan will be unhappy. Baku supplies Israel with significant oil reserves and purchases advanced weaponry, forming an essential part of Israel’s defense strategy against regional threats, particularly Iran. But Azerbaijan will understand because the relations with Israel are a two-way street and Azerbaijan benefits from them as well.

Israel and Armenia share more commonalities than meet the eye. Both nations are non-Muslim civilizations on the periphery of a largely Muslim region. Both have endured immense historical tragedies and are survivors of near annihilation — Armenians during the genocide of 1915, and Jews during the Holocaust. Israel’s recognition of the Armenian genocide would, in many ways, be a moral affirmation of shared history, acknowledging the suffering of another people with whom it shares a deep affinity.

The political calculus behind Israel’s hesitation has long been rooted in its strategic ties with Turkey, not just Azerbaijan. Recognizing the genocide could have once jeopardized relations with Turkey, a NATO ally and key regional player.

But Turkey’s position in Israel’s foreign policy calculus has drastically shifted, especially under President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan’s government. His outrageous comments in recent years, including comparing Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to Hitler and his unlimited support for Hamas, have led to a serious strain in relations. There is little reason left for Israel to fear Turkish retaliation for recognizing the Armenian genocide. In fact, taking such a step would send Ankara a much-needed message.