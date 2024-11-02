  TOP STORIES WEEK   44
 

Nadav Tamir
Armenia & Karabakh Armenian Genocide International Opinion

Time for Israel to Do What's Right: Recognize Armenian Genocide, Establish Embassy in Yerevan

by
The Armenian Mirror-Spectator
148
0

By Nadav Tamir

The High Holidays are a time for reflection on one’s actions, and a resolution to do the right thing in the coming year. That goes, or should go, for countries as well. In international relations, doing the right thing can often feel difficult, especially when strategic interests are at stake – but Israel finds itself at such a juncture, and it is one that has nothing to do with the war that currently consumes our thinking.

Israel’s close relationship with Azerbaijan, Armenia’s long-standing rival, is such a case. Yes, Azerbaijan will be unhappy. Baku supplies Israel with significant oil reserves and purchases advanced weaponry, forming an essential part of Israel’s defense strategy against regional threats, particularly Iran. But Azerbaijan will understand because the relations with Israel are a two-way street and Azerbaijan benefits from them as well.

Israel and Armenia share more commonalities than meet the eye. Both nations are non-Muslim civilizations on the periphery of a largely Muslim region. Both have endured immense historical tragedies and are survivors of near annihilation — Armenians during the genocide of 1915, and Jews during the Holocaust. Israel’s recognition of the Armenian genocide would, in many ways, be a moral affirmation of shared history, acknowledging the suffering of another people with whom it shares a deep affinity.

The political calculus behind Israel’s hesitation has long been rooted in its strategic ties with Turkey, not just Azerbaijan. Recognizing the genocide could have once jeopardized relations with Turkey, a NATO ally and key regional player.

But Turkey’s position in Israel’s foreign policy calculus has drastically shifted, especially under President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan’s government. His outrageous comments in recent years, including comparing Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to Hitler and his unlimited support for Hamas, have led to a serious strain in relations. There is little reason left for Israel to fear Turkish retaliation for recognizing the Armenian genocide. In fact, taking such a step would send Ankara a much-needed message.

And yet Jerusalem should get over this and deliver a much-needed message of a value-driven foreign policy by recognizing the Armenian genocide and opening an embassy in Yerevan.

Israel’s military support to Azerbaijan alongside Turkey and Pakistan while all Western countries refrained from doing so — some of which contributed to the ethnic cleansing of Armenians in Nagorno-Karabakh in September 2023 — has cast a shadow over Israel’s moral standing. A balanced move would be to open an embassy in Armenia and recognize the genocide, both of which can reaffirm Israel’s commitment to historical justice without jeopardizing strategic alliances.

Moreover, when Israel criticizes Armenia for recognizing a Palestinian state, it would do well to remember that Azerbaijan itself recognized Palestinian statehood back in 1992. Israel has managed its relations with Baku without making the Palestinian issue a point of contention, so it should not apply a double standard when it comes to Yerevan.

From a logistical and cost perspective, opening an embassy in Yerevan is a relatively low-investment decision and the symbolic importance of establishing formal diplomatic ties there far outweighs the costs. The move would also pave the way for stronger economic collaboration, particularly in Armenia’s growing high-tech sector, where Israel excels and can offer valuable support. As a young democracy, Armenia has much to learn from Israel’s experience in building a resilient, innovation-driven economy.

There is also an enduring historical connection between the two peoples. The Armenian Quarter in Jerusalem’s Old City stands as a testament to the deep-rooted relationship between Armenians and Jews. Both peoples have weathered the storms of history, surviving existential threats and preserving their cultures and identities. Recognizing the Armenian genocide would be a profound gesture of solidarity between two ancient peoples who understand the horrors of persecution and displacement.

Ultimately, Israel has an opportunity to recalibrate its foreign policy in the South Caucasus. By recognizing the Armenian genocide and opening an embassy in Yerevan, Israel can demonstrate that it stands for justice, historical memory and the principles it was founded upon. Doing so would require little sacrifice in terms of realpolitik, while delivering a critical message to Turkey and reaffirming Israel’s moral leadership on the global stage.

The Armenian Mirror-Spectator
Topics: diplomacy
People: Nadav Tamir

Let’s do the right thing in 5785 —both for Israel itself and for the broader region.

(Nadav Tamir is a former Israeli diplomat and adviser to President Shimon Peres, and the executive director of JStreet Israel. This article first appeared in Ynetnews.com on October 31, 2024.)

