Israeli-Armenian Activist Sees Hope after Years of Mistrust

By Larry Luxner
JERUSALEM (Times of Israel: The Blogs) — It didn’t make international headlines, but yesterday, the capital of a nation whose people were devastated by genocide during World War II memorialized victims of a nation ravaged by genocide during World War I.
On July 7, the Municipality of Jerusalem renamed a small square adjacent to Damascus Gate in honor of Elia Kahvedjian, an Armenian photographer who died in 1999 and whose entire family was murdered by the Turks during the 1915 genocide committed by the Ottoman Empire.
While it wasn’t exactly an official act — that’ll come later — it does make Jerusalem the third city in Israel, and by far the biggest one (after Haifa and Petah Tikva) to designate public spaces in memory of the slaughter of over a million ethnic Armenians. That’s significant, because the State of Israel itself has refused to take that step despite the painful history shared by the Jewish and Armenian peoples.
Kahvedjian’s family had been campaigning for this moment for more than seven years, and finally the municipality agreed.
“They used the Hebrew words shoah armenit, a term usually reserved for the Holocaust. That’s very strong wording,” Arman Akopian, Armenia’s ambassador to Israel, told us in an interview.