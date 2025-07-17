Armenia Moves to Reclaim Building in Yerevan from Nagorno-Karabakh Authorities

By Arshaluys Barseghyan

The Prosecutor General’s Office of Armenia has filed a lawsuit demanding the invalidation of the state registration of the property rights of the Nagorno-Karabakh government over its permanent representation in Yerevan.

The rights, according to the lawsuit, were granted on January 31, 2007.

The news of the legal case first spread on Wednesday, July 16, ahead of a press briefing by Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan on the same day.

Asked about the move, Pashinyan stated that “it is property that should belong to […] Armenia.”

“I’ve said it directly: I cannot allow a second state to exist within the Republic of Armenia. I said this before and hoped the message would be understood,” Pashinyan said, adding that “otherwise, the state must take action.”