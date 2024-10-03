  TOP STORIES WEEK   40
 

Eduard Mirzoian
Community

Meet 2024 Ladder Award Winner Eduard Mirzoian

The Armenian Mirror-Spectator
BIRMINGHAM, Mich. (Restoration and Remediation Magazine) — Four years ago, the R&R [Restoration and Remediation company] team launched the Ladder Award with the goal of recognizing rising young professionals in restoration, who are blazing new trails with innovative leadership, ideas, and technological advancements. [Restoration and remediation includes but is not limited to water and fire damage restoration, mold remediation, catastrophe response and business management.] Ladder Award nominees can come from any background as long as they have had an impact within their company. Each nominee is to exhibit qualities such as leadership, career progress, community involvement, and a clear passion for the industry. Most importantly, nominees should exhibit evidence of high character, integrity, and care for their colleagues and clients.

Each nomination is carefully scored by a set of industry judges. This year, amongst the restorers nominated for the Ladder Award, one rising young star stood out from this amazing list.

Opening up his own restoration company ‘Restorerz” at the end of 2019 (right before the pandemic) and being able to keep business flowing during that time and to now, Eduard has demonstrated exponential growth, adding two different office locations since then. Eduard has been in the industry for almost 15 years, starting as a field technician then working his way up to project manager, operations manager, and now CEO.

The Restorerz team

Although Eduard has had “boots on the ground” experience, it wasn’t something that was necessary for his path in the restoration industry given he had some industry knowledge from working with his father at the young age of 15 years old. Nevertheless, given that he wanted to be a thorough leader and understand every aspect of business operations he made sure to start at the most entry-level position to gain first-hand experience.

He said: “I understood that working in other jobs, when you truly know how to do something yourself you know the in’s and out’s and you’re not learning from the experience of others but your own.”

This knowledge aided in his leadership style in helping him understand the processes and procedures of different positions in the restoration industry leading to him forming a formidable workflow and system for his company and employees.

Eduard’s industry certifications and awards include: IICRC WRT, ASD, FSRT; INC 5000: #717 fastest growing companies in America with astounding growth of 817% in just 3 years; he has been featured on numerous news stations such as; NBC, FOX, CBS, and ABC; General Contractor in California and Nevada.

How You do Anything is How You Do Everything

Leadership is Eduard’s passion. Not so he can just say that, he is the boss, but because he truly loves to pour positivity into others and see them be successful in whatever their goals are both personally and professionally.

“Seeing the results of the energy and efforts that I’m putting in, and how it’s influencing everyone around me and their families. That’s the best part of being a leader,” he said.

There have been countless instances where he has paid for employee’s trips to Disneyland because they were not able to afford it, helped people with down payments on new vehicles so they can safely transport themselves. The point is, Eduard aims to provide everyone with the resources and the tools they need to elevate their lifestyle.

The Armenian Mirror-Spectator

Eduard thrives off continuous growth, when asked how he elevates his own knowledge he let us know that he consistently listens to podcast and reads books. It all started with him having confidence and believing in himself with the mindset that if another human being could do something, he too could do the same thing or better. Studying the habits of those who were and are successful in the plumbing and HVAC industry, Eduard decided to take these practices and implement them into his everyday life.

He has a cool tactic that he uses which he calls “learning in seasons” because he noticed that many would begin learning, but never apply what they have learned. For three months, he only takes in information, after which he stops listening to everything and spend the next three months applying what he had just learned.

Once Eduard has completed a full cycle of learning and applying, he then has his team follow suit since he has verified that the method is tried-and-true.

In His Free Time

In Eduard’s free time, he enjoys playing and watching sports with his family and friends, going to the track with his brother who is a car enthusiast, which got him into cars as well, and spending quality time with his wife and baby boy.

Eduard Mirzoian and his family

(Originally published in Restoration and Remediation Magazine Online, September 2024, Vol 18., No. 9. Restoration and Remediation (R&R) is the top independent resource for the restoration industry, providing practical insights on water and fire damage restoration, mold remediation, catastrophe response, business management, and more. R&R is committed to understanding its audience’s needs, delivering top-quality content through its eNewsletter, podcasts, videos, and webinars. Their expert editorial team features leaders from across the industry.)

