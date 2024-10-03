BIRMINGHAM, Mich. (Restoration and Remediation Magazine) — Four years ago, the R&R [Restoration and Remediation company] team launched the Ladder Award with the goal of recognizing rising young professionals in restoration, who are blazing new trails with innovative leadership, ideas, and technological advancements. [Restoration and remediation includes but is not limited to water and fire damage restoration, mold remediation, catastrophe response and business management.] Ladder Award nominees can come from any background as long as they have had an impact within their company. Each nominee is to exhibit qualities such as leadership, career progress, community involvement, and a clear passion for the industry. Most importantly, nominees should exhibit evidence of high character, integrity, and care for their colleagues and clients.

Each nomination is carefully scored by a set of industry judges. This year, amongst the restorers nominated for the Ladder Award, one rising young star stood out from this amazing list.

Meet 2024 Ladder Award Winner Eduard Mirzoian

Opening up his own restoration company ‘Restorerz” at the end of 2019 (right before the pandemic) and being able to keep business flowing during that time and to now, Eduard has demonstrated exponential growth, adding two different office locations since then. Eduard has been in the industry for almost 15 years, starting as a field technician then working his way up to project manager, operations manager, and now CEO.

Although Eduard has had “boots on the ground” experience, it wasn’t something that was necessary for his path in the restoration industry given he had some industry knowledge from working with his father at the young age of 15 years old. Nevertheless, given that he wanted to be a thorough leader and understand every aspect of business operations he made sure to start at the most entry-level position to gain first-hand experience.

He said: “I understood that working in other jobs, when you truly know how to do something yourself you know the in’s and out’s and you’re not learning from the experience of others but your own.”