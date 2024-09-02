  TOP STORIES WEEK   36
 

Top Stories

Most read stories of the month
36

Week

Latest articles of the week
Aram Brunson
Armenia & KarabakhCommunity

Former University of Chicago Student Charged with Setting off Explosion in Dorm, Lying to Federal Investigators

by
The Armenian Mirror-Spectator
247
0

By Todd Feurer

CHICAGO (CBS) — A former University of Chicago student from Massachusetts is facing federal charges after allegedly setting off an explosion in his dorm room last year, and lying to federal agents months later when his bags set off explosive alarms at Logan International Airport in Boston.

Aram Brunson, 21, of Newton, Mass., is charged with one count each of falsifying, concealing and covering up a material fact by trick, scheme or device; and making false statements to federal officials.

Federal prosecutors in Massachusetts said, in January 2023, Brunson triggered an explosion in his dorm room at the Woodlawn Commons at the University of Chicago while trying to build a large black powder device.

The explosion caused a fire which prompted officials to evacuate the dorm. At the time, he claimed he was just trying to recreate a prank he’d seen on the internet, according to prosecutors.

An investigation later revealed Brunson, who is of Armenian descent, was seeking to engage in revolutionary action and terrorism in support of Armenian causes, and made videos of himself teaching others how to make explosives and rig doors and desks with grenades, prosecutors said.

Get the Mirror in your inbox:

Investigators discovered a video of him “plainly seeking to assist Armenian speakers in the formation and operation of an armed militant terrorist organization,” according to the charges.

Months after the explosion in his dorm, in August 2023, Brunson went to Logan International Airport in Boston to fly to Armenia, when his bags set off explosive alarms. Prosecutors said he told Customs and Border Protection officials that he had no idea how traces of explosive materials ended up on and in his bags.

A search of his home later revealed a notebook in which he had written up a recipe for making HMTD explosive compound. A bomb dog used to sweep the home alerted on three locations in his bedroom, according to the charges.

Court records show an arrest warrant for Brunson was issued on August 27. A spokesperson for the U.S. Attorney’s office in Massachusetts said Brunson is believed to be living in Armenia and attending the American University of Armenia in Yerevan.

If convicted, Brunson faces up to 5 years in prison and a fine of up to $250,000 for each of the charges.

Former University of Chicago student Aram Brunson is wanted for federal charges for concealing bomb making in a dorm room in January 2023.

The Armenian Mirror-Spectator

The University of Chicago issued the following statement Thursday, August 29:

“We take the safety of our students extremely seriously. The individual has not been enrolled at the University or permitted in a residence hall since the incident. The University worked closely with law enforcement to ensure a thorough investigation.”

According to the charging documents Brunson’s bomb-making activities were linked to his desire to take militant action against Azerbaijanis and others who pose a threat to ethnic Armenians living in the disputed territory of Nagorno-Karabakh.

A subsequent investigation allegedly revealed that Brunson sought to engage in what he described as revolutionary direct action and terrorism in support of Armenian causes. It is further alleged that Brunson made videos of himself teaching others how to make explosive devices and rig doors and desks with grenades. His internet searches also allegedly suggested that he planned to take action against foreign diplomatic facilities in the United States.

“It is alleged that Mr. Brunson crossed the line between political expression and mobilization, by taking affirmative steps to carry out unlawful acts. While radical political views may be offensive, they are constitutionally protected. However, experimenting with extremely dangerous explosives in support of those views and then engaging in false statements about your conduct is crossing the line. We will investigate and prosecute anyone who crosses that line in order to keep our communities safe,” said Acting United States Attorney Joshua S. Levy.

“What Arum Brunson is accused of is alarming. We believe he engaged in a calculated scheme to conceal his efforts to develop bomb making skills and construct an explosive device in support of his violent extremist activity,” said Jodi Cohen, Special Agent in Charge of the Federal Bureau of Investigation, Boston Field Division. “This case highlights how FBI Boston’s Joint Terrorism Task Force takes its mission to thwart political violence, wherever it may occur, seriously.”

(Material from the US Attorney’s Office was added to the CBS story.)

SHARE
Previous Armenia’s Diplomatic Engagement at 2024 US Parties’ National Conventions and Its Impact on Bilateral Ties
Get the Mirror-Spectator Weekly in your inbox:
Facebook Twitter
Copyright © 2021 — The Armenian Mirror-Spectator. All Rights Reserved.