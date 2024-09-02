Former University of Chicago Student Charged with Setting off Explosion in Dorm, Lying to Federal Investigators

By Todd Feurer

CHICAGO (CBS) — A former University of Chicago student from Massachusetts is facing federal charges after allegedly setting off an explosion in his dorm room last year, and lying to federal agents months later when his bags set off explosive alarms at Logan International Airport in Boston.

Aram Brunson, 21, of Newton, Mass., is charged with one count each of falsifying, concealing and covering up a material fact by trick, scheme or device; and making false statements to federal officials.

Federal prosecutors in Massachusetts said, in January 2023, Brunson triggered an explosion in his dorm room at the Woodlawn Commons at the University of Chicago while trying to build a large black powder device.

The explosion caused a fire which prompted officials to evacuate the dorm. At the time, he claimed he was just trying to recreate a prank he’d seen on the internet, according to prosecutors.

An investigation later revealed Brunson, who is of Armenian descent, was seeking to engage in revolutionary action and terrorism in support of Armenian causes, and made videos of himself teaching others how to make explosives and rig doors and desks with grenades, prosecutors said.