Armenia’s Diplomatic Engagement at 2024 US Parties’ National Conventions and Its Impact on Bilateral Ties

In the past two months the US national conventions for both the Republican and Democratic Parties took place. The Republican Party held its national convention between July 15 and 18 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, nominating Donald Trump and David Vance respectively as its 2024 presidential and vice presidential candidates. On the other hand, the Democratic National Convention was held a bit later, between August 19 and 22 in Chicago, Illinois, during which the Democratic party nominated Kamala Harris and Tim Walz as its own presidential and vice presidential candidates.

The US national conventions are pivotal events in the American political calendar, which define the programs and objectives of the two main parties and set the stage for the general elections. These conventions provide a vital opportunity for foreign diplomats to learn about the foreign and domestic agendas of the next US administration. Understanding these dynamics is essential for maintaining bilateral ties and making possible policy adjustments that may impact relations with the United States. The participation of ambassadors accredited in Washington at these conventions reflect their strategic interest in engaging with US political developments and ensuring robust dialogue with key American stakeholders. Hence, for the diplomats, these conventions are not just ceremonial events but crucial platforms for understanding each party’s policy priorities and building relationships with influential figures from both parties. That is why it is important for diplomatic missions to have high level engagement in both conventions, thus showing their willingness to work equally productively with either potential administration, no matter whichever party will be elected into power. In this way, ambassadors can mitigate the risks related to possible political shifts in the United States and build rapport with both the Republican and Democratic parties.

Lilit Makunts, the Armenian ambassador to the USA, took part in both the Republican National Convention and the Democratic National Convention as part of a State Department program for heads of diplomatic missions accredited in Washington, which gave diplomats a chance to gain insights into US political processes, specifically elections and to engage with key political figures from both major parties. In this regard it is important to take into account that effective diplomacy requires adapting to the dynamics of both major parties to ensure that Armenia’s interests are well-represented and that relationships with U.S. policymakers remain strong and productive.

From the Embassy’s official announcements, it becomes evident that discussions were held with the representatives of the diplomatic corps involving former US administration officials, congressmen, think tanks, and foreign policy experts. These discussions highlighted the foreign and domestic policy priorities of both parties. However, from the embassy’s statements, it appears that Ambassador Lilit Makunts was less deeply involved in the Republican discussions compared to her counterpart, the Georgian ambassador, who engaged with prominent US senators and representatives, including Senators Marco Rubio, Cory Gardner, Dan Sullivan, Bill Hagerty, House Speaker Mike Johnson, Congressman Joe Wilson, and prominent foreign policy leaders of the Republican Party. In contrast, we do not observe a similar level of engagement with Republican senators and representatives from Ambassador Makunts. Even if she had a chance to get involved with Republicans she did not publish any information about her engagement with GOP representatives. This is circumstantial evidence that the Armenian government is not willing to have deeper ties with Republicans, which would be highly unprofessional.

On the other hand, we observe a deeper level of engagement from the Armenian ambassador at the Democratic National Convention. The current Armenian government seems to have a more effective working relationship with Democrats rather than with Republicans, a pattern that was particularly evident during Donald Trump’s presidency. Despite the vast opportunities for significant bilateral developments, the period of the Trump administration saw relatively small-scale progress in US-Armenia relations.

In addition to Ambassador Makunts’s participation, a delegation of Armenian National Assembly deputies, including Sargis Khandanyan, Tsovinar Vardanyan, and Sona Ghazaryan, attended the Democratic National Convention but did not engage with the Republican National Convention. It is prudent to avoid showing preferential treatment to one party, especially when the election outcome remains uncertain. By maintaining a balanced approach and engaging with all major political parties, the Armenian diplomatic efforts can better maneuver through US politics and promote more robust and bipartisan relations.