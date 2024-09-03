Baku Seeks More Armenian Concessions

By Nane Sahakian
YEREVAN (Azatutyun) — Azerbaijan’s leadership has essentially rejected Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan’s offer to sign soon a framework peace deal and demanded more concessions from Yerevan.
A senior Azerbaijani official indicated that Armenia must not only change its constitution but also downsize its armed forces.
Pashinyan said on Saturday, August 31, that the two countries already fully agree on 13 of the 17 articles of a draft peace treaty they discussed.
“We propose to sign and ratify what has been agreed at this point and to continue discussing all remaining issues,” he told reporters. He said the agreed provisions cover “all basic principles of peace between Armenia and Azerbaijan.”
Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov said on Monday, September 2, that Baku received fresh peace proposals from Yerevan reflecting Pashinyan’s offer just hours before the Armenian premier met the press.