Burlingame Store Owner Has Been a Longtime Pillar of the Broadway Business District

By Sharon Chin

BURLINGAME, Calif. (CBSNews Bay Area) — A local shop owner who some call the Mayor of the Broadway business district in Burlingame has long been the go-to person when area merchants have a problem.

John Kevranian and his wife, Nora, have enjoyed success at their Burlingame shop, Nuts for Candy & Toys, for 30 years. In that time, he says he’s grown sweet on the store’s business district.

“I love the community. I solve their problems,” Kevranian said.

He has proven to be a powerful advocate for 120 businesses as President of the Broadway Burlingame Business Improvement District for the last decade.

He has volunteered thousands of hours helping small family-run shops with everything from grant applications to social media promotion to securing a million-dollar federal grant to install dozens of lamp posts for street safety.