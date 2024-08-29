Pope Francis Appoints New Ordinary for Armenian Catholics in Eastern Europe

By Nicolás de Cárdenas

MADRID (Catholic News Agency) — The Holy See Press Office on August 21 announced the appointment of Archpriest Kevork Noradounguian as the new Ordinary for Armenian Catholics in Eastern Europe, assigning him the title of Archbishop of Sebaste of the Armenians.

Until now, Noradounguian served as patriarchal vicar of the Institute of the Clergy of Bzommar and superior of the Convent of Our Lady of Bzommar in Lebanon.

Born in Aleppo, Syria, on November 16, 1968, he obtained a licentiate in educational sciences from the Pontifical Salesian University in Rome in 1997. Two years earlier he was ordained a priest in Aleppo for the Institute of the Patriarchal Clergy of Bzommar.

Throughout his pastoral service, the new archbishop has served as rector of the minor and major seminary, administrator and general bursar of the Institute, pastor of the Armenian Catholic community of Moscow, rector of the church of St. Nicholas of Tolentine and rector of the Pontifical Armenian College of Urbe, apostolic administrator ad nutum Sanctæ Sedis (at the disposition of the Holy See) of the Armenian Catholic Patriarchal Exarchate of Jerusalem and Amman and pastor of the Armenian Catholics of Lyon, France.

What Is the Armenian Catholic Church?