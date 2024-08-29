  TOP STORIES WEEK   35
 

Aliza Sokolow's Chocolate Chunk, Oatmeal & Prune Cookies Photos courtesy https://californiaprunes.org/
Recipes

Recipe Corner: Aliza Sokolow’s Chocolate Chunk, Oatmeal & Prune Cookies

by
Christine Vartanian Datian
126
0

ROSEVILLE, CA — After its initial development, the industry first organized under the Dried Fruit Association of California in 1908. The association oversaw sales contracts, transportation, pure food laws, and legislation. As the industry grew it needed an organization specifically focused on California Prunes.

The State Marketing Order for California Prunes was established in January 1952, and the California Prune Board has been operating continuously ever since. The California Prune Board represents approximately 800 prune growers and 28 prune, juice, and ingredient handlers to support and protect the health, growth, and integrity of the California Prune industry. California supports 1.2 million agriculture-related jobs and produces 400 different crops, roughly 50 percent of the overall U.S. produce supply, and nearly all domestically grown prunes.

California Prunes are the not-so-secret ingredients that make everything from appetizers and salads to entrées and desserts irresistible-and good for you, too. California Prunes offer an endless array of applications whether whole, chopped and diced, as puree, paste, concentrate, juice, or powder. They offer surprising versatility as an ingredient and can go from sweet to savory. Consumers are looking for great taste and added health benefits in their food. California Prunes deliver a fresh, sweet, and smooth flavor that pairs well with a variety of flavor profiles.

A standard serving size of prunes (approximately 4 prunes) delivers about 11% of the daily value of fiber, 6% of the daily value of potassium and 20% of the daily value of vitamin K. Prunes also contain important antioxidants that offer immune support and provide heart health benefits. This combination of nutrients really makes the fruit shine when it comes to bone health. According to research by scientists at Penn State University, eating 50 to 100 grams of prunes daily for six months prevented total loss of bone density.

Additionally, California Prunes have no cholesterol, sodium, fat, or added sugars.

Aliza J. Sokolow is an award-winning food stylist, author, and photographer for both digital and print media who is based in Los Angeles. She shared her beloved recipe for Chocolate Chunk, Oatmeal & Prune Cookies, so we can share it with you. This recipe yields 3 dozen cookies – perfect for holiday sharing, or freezing a few for the next time you need a sweet snack. Aliza uses dark chocolate chunks and flour from another California favorite, the <https://www.tehachapigrainproject.org/> Tehachapi Heritage Grain Project.*

Chef, food stylist, author, and photographer Aliza J. Sokolow Photos courtesy https://californiaprunes.org/

Aliza got her start working for Jamie Oliver on his “Food Revolution” project. Her work has won 1 Emmy, earned 2 Emmy nominations and a James Beard literary award.  Her photography has been published in the New York Times, Architectural Digest, Bon Appetit, Wall Street Journal, and Los Angeles Times. Aliza is a proud alumna of the University of California, Berkeley, and loves to give back to the community and the world. She serves on the council for the  <https://food.berkeley.edu/> UC Berkeley Food Institute, and she is a leadership fellow with the   Joint Distribution Committee (JDC). Her book, This is What I Eat, was published by Random House Kids in early 2023.

Ingredients:

1 cup butter (2 sticks)

1 cup brown sugar

1/2 cup white sugar

2 eggs

Topics: Cookies, Prunes
People: Aliza Sokolow

2 teaspoons vanilla bean paste or vanilla extract

1 teaspoon cinnamon

1 teaspoon salt

1 teaspoon baking soda

2 1/4 cups all-purpose flour

2 cups rolled oats

1 1/2 cups California prunes

1 cup chocolate chunks

Preparation:

Preheat oven to 350°F.

Cream butter and sugars together. Crack eggs in separate bowl. Add to butter and sugar mixture. Stir the vanilla into wet mixture and set aside. Combine all dry ingredients, except oats. Set aside. Chop up your California prunes.

Combine dry ingredients with wet. Add in oats and mix. Add in prunes and chocolate chunks. Scoop cookies onto baking sheet in about 2 tablespoon-sized balls.

Bake for 12 minutes. Turn baking sheet and bake for 2 more minutes. Let cool.

For this recipe, go to: https://californiaprunes.org/recipe/aliza-sokolows-chocolate-chunk-oatmeal-prune-cookies/

California Prune Board

Phone: (916) 749-3442

Fax: (916) 749-3632

Email:  contact@californiaprunes.org

https://californiaprunes.org/

Connect at:

https://www.facebook.com/CAprunes/

https://www.instagram.com/caprunes/

https://www.pinterest.com/CAPrunes/

https://twitter.com/CAforPrunes

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCc7ryySDlNqn_YjzwEJ3Pyw

The cultivation of plums that are then dried into prunes began in ancient western Asia and gradually spread to Europe and, by the mid-1800s, America. The 19th century was a time of many new arrivals in the young country as the California Gold Rush was on and the state was a hub of immigration, innovation, optimism, and fortune-seeking in general. It was here and then that the California Prune industry was born.

Generations of growers have brought expert craftsmanship to growing California Prunes that surpasses the most stringent agricultural standards of any other nation. In the process, they have created an unrivaled heritage of pride and premium quality. California Prunes are a versatile fruit available in retail stores in various forms including whole prunes, pitted prunes, diced prunes, and prune juice. California Prunes enhance savory and sweet dishes alike and can easily go with proteins and grains, on salads and in sauces and baked goods. Try one of our unique recipes for your next meal. You can find prunes in the bulk and baking aisles at most retail stores.

TASTY INSPIRATION FOR BREAKFAST, LUNCH, DINNER & SNACK TIME.

Learn more about the California Prune Board at:

https://californiaprunes.org/about-us/#california-prune-board-staff

For more recipes, go to:  https://californiaprunes.org/recipes/

For health benefits, go to: https://californiaprunes.org/healthy-living/benefits-of-prunes/

CALIFORNIA PRUNES SUPPORTS: Also see:  https://www.cleaneatingmag.com/clean-diet/why-you-should-add-prunes-to-your-diet/

*The  Tehachapi Heritage Grain Project’s aim is to preserve and grow heritage organic grains which are naturally drought-tolerant and low in gluten. Go to: https://www.tehachapigrainproject.org/#

USDA Foreign Agricultural Service.

Copyright © 2023 California Prunes | Prunes. For life.

