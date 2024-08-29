Recipe Corner: Aliza Sokolow’s Chocolate Chunk, Oatmeal & Prune Cookies

ROSEVILLE, CA — After its initial development, the industry first organized under the Dried Fruit Association of California in 1908. The association oversaw sales contracts, transportation, pure food laws, and legislation. As the industry grew it needed an organization specifically focused on California Prunes.

The State Marketing Order for California Prunes was established in January 1952, and the California Prune Board has been operating continuously ever since. The California Prune Board represents approximately 800 prune growers and 28 prune, juice, and ingredient handlers to support and protect the health, growth, and integrity of the California Prune industry. California supports 1.2 million agriculture-related jobs and produces 400 different crops, roughly 50 percent of the overall U.S. produce supply, and nearly all domestically grown prunes.

California Prunes are the not-so-secret ingredients that make everything from appetizers and salads to entrées and desserts irresistible-and good for you, too. California Prunes offer an endless array of applications whether whole, chopped and diced, as puree, paste, concentrate, juice, or powder. They offer surprising versatility as an ingredient and can go from sweet to savory. Consumers are looking for great taste and added health benefits in their food. California Prunes deliver a fresh, sweet, and smooth flavor that pairs well with a variety of flavor profiles.

A standard serving size of prunes (approximately 4 prunes) delivers about 11% of the daily value of fiber, 6% of the daily value of potassium and 20% of the daily value of vitamin K. Prunes also contain important antioxidants that offer immune support and provide heart health benefits. This combination of nutrients really makes the fruit shine when it comes to bone health. According to research by scientists at Penn State University, eating 50 to 100 grams of prunes daily for six months prevented total loss of bone density.

Additionally, California Prunes have no cholesterol, sodium, fat, or added sugars.

Aliza J. Sokolow is an award-winning food stylist, author, and photographer for both digital and print media who is based in Los Angeles. She shared her beloved recipe for Chocolate Chunk, Oatmeal & Prune Cookies, so we can share it with you. This recipe yields 3 dozen cookies – perfect for holiday sharing, or freezing a few for the next time you need a sweet snack. Aliza uses dark chocolate chunks and flour from another California favorite, the <https://www.tehachapigrainproject.org/> Tehachapi Heritage Grain Project.*