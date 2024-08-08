  TOP STORIES WEEK   32
 

Artur Davtyan
Armenia & KarabakhInternational

Armenian Gymnast Artur Davtyan Wins Silver at Olympics

by
The Armenian Mirror-Spectator
19
0

PARIS (News.am) — Tokyo Olympic Games bronze medalist, world champion, two-time European champion, three-time World Cup winner, and European Games champion Artur Davtyan of Armenia won an Olympic silver medal for the vault on August 4.

Davtyan scored 14.966 points in the sum of his two jumps in the Vault exercise in the artistic gymnastics competition at the 33rd Summer Olympics being held in Paris. He scored 14.966 points in both jumps.

This is Armenia’s first-ever silver medal at the Olympics.

Artur Davtyan with his silver medal, and with gold medalist Carlos Yulo of the Philippines and bronze medalist Harry Hepworth of Great Britain

Two-time world silver medalist and 10-time champion of Asia Carlos Yulo became the Olympic champion for the second time in Paris 2024, 15.116 points. The Filipino gymnast had also won a gold medal in free exercises at the Armenia’s artistic gymnastics team have finished their campaign at Paris 2024.

Vahagn Davtyan, the other representative of the team in the Olympics, finished 6th in the rings exercise.

The Armenian Mirror-Spectator
