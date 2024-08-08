YEREVAN (Public Radio of Armenia) — The Vatican newspaper L’Osservatore Romano recently published an article titled “A Khudavang, Ganjasar e Khatiravang Monasteri tra le nuvole” (meaning “Dadivank, Gandzasar, and Khatiravank Monasteries in the Clouds”), where the exceptional Armenian monuments, Dadivank, Gandzasar, and Khatravank, are presented as Caucasian Albanian heritage, rather than what they are, Armenian. The author of the article, Rossella Fabiani, wrote about her visits to Azerbaijan and notes that she visited “Garabagh” and got acquainted with the famous monasteries of Albanian heritage.

Armenia’s Ambassador to the Holy See Boris Sahakyan met with Andrea Monda, director and editor-in-chief of the newspaper, on August 2.

During the meeting reference was made to the further cooperation towards raising awareness about threats to Armenia’s rich historical-cultural heritage – part of universal Christian heritage.

In this regard, the parties emphasized how important it is to never distort the identity of cultural heritage and places of worship, as well as historical facts that are undeniable and recognized by the international community, including the scientific community.

In addition, the Geghard Foundation slammed the publication.

“It is important to emphasize that the article is devoid of scientific basis and relies purely on subjective viewpoints and personal observations. Moreover, the article’s title involves Azerbaijani-modified names for Armenian monuments, indicating an infiltration of Azerbaijani state propaganda into the official Vatican publication,” the Foundation said in a statement.