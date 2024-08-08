  TOP STORIES WEEK   32
 

Top Stories

Most read stories of the month
32

Week

Latest articles of the week

YEREVAN (Public Radio of Armenia) — The Vatican newspaper L’Osservatore Romano recently published an article titled “A Khudavang, Ganjasar e Khatiravang Monasteri tra le nuvole” (meaning “Dadivank, Gandzasar, and Khatiravank Monasteries in the Clouds”), where the exceptional Armenian monuments, Dadivank, Gandzasar, and Khatravank, are presented as Caucasian Albanian heritage, rather than what they are, Armenian. The author of the article, Rossella Fabiani, wrote about her visits to Azerbaijan and notes that she visited “Garabagh” and got acquainted with the famous monasteries of Albanian heritage.

Armenia’s Ambassador to the Holy See Boris Sahakyan met with Andrea Monda, director and editor-in-chief of the newspaper, on August 2.

During the meeting reference was made to the further cooperation towards raising awareness about threats to Armenia’s rich historical-cultural heritage – part of universal Christian heritage.

In this regard, the parties emphasized how important it is to never distort the identity of cultural heritage and places of worship, as well as historical facts that are undeniable and recognized by the international community, including the scientific community.

In addition, the Geghard Foundation slammed the publication.

“It is important to emphasize that the article is devoid of scientific basis and relies purely on subjective viewpoints and personal observations. Moreover, the article’s title involves Azerbaijani-modified names for Armenian monuments, indicating an infiltration of Azerbaijani state propaganda into the official Vatican publication,” the Foundation said in a statement.

Get the Mirror in your inbox:

The Geghard Foundation has consistently addressed the issue of the “Albanization” of Armenian cultural heritage by Azerbaijan. It is alarming that the mechanism of forcibly appropriating Armenian heritage is now extending its reach to new international platforms. “This is, of course, due to Azerbaijan’s oil money and its huge investments in the activities of international structures and organizations,” it says.

“On the one hand, Azerbaijan is creating an image of a ‘multi-cultural and democratic’ state, while on the other hand, it is ‘internationalizing’ the mechanisms of forced appropriation of Armenian cultural heritage and falsifications of history,” the Geghard Foundation notes.

The Armenian Mirror-Spectator
SHARE
Previous Armenians and Israeli Settlers Clash over Land Parcel in Old City Jerusalem
Next Armenian Gymnast Artur Davtyan Wins Silver at Olympics
Discover more cities:
Vatican
Get the Mirror-Spectator Weekly in your inbox:
Facebook Twitter
Copyright © 2021 — The Armenian Mirror-Spectator. All Rights Reserved.