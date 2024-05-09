Serouj Kradjian and His Band Take Audience on a Musical Odyssey

By Nanor Hartounian

PARAMUS, N.J. — On Saturday, April 20, spectators from near and far gathered at Bergen Community College’s Ciccone Theatre for “Piano Fantasy,” an eclectic musical journey by Grammy-nominated and two-time Juno-award- winning Canadian-Armenian pianist, composer and arranger, Serouj Kradjian and his band.

Kradjian, along with guitarist Haig Ashod Beylerian, violinist Ani Sinanyan, and percussionist Artashes Sinanyan, delighted the crowd with a unique fusion of musical genres.

The concert, organized by the Tekeyan Cultural Association Greater New York (TCA-GNY) chapter, was well received by its attendees, both Armenian and non-Armenian, who enjoyed music ranging from musical legend Charles Aznavour and composer Sergei Rachmaninoff, to Franz Liszt, Lebanese singer Fayrouz, Argentinian tango and Joni Mitchell, to name a few. Saturday’s performance of “Piano Fantasy” featured a seamless blend of original compositions that took inspiration from and paid homage to these artists, each song eliciting great delight from the crowd.

“It was our pleasure to organize this fantastic concert. The various music styles played so effortlessly by Serouj and his band transported the audience through history,” said Hilda Hartounian, chair of the TCA-GNY chapter.