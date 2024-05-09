Komitas and Debussy: The Wartime Music of Debussy and Komitas, Still Resonating Today

Gerstein described Komitas’s music as “gestural” and “stark,” and as having “a feeling of immense space and spaciousness.” This is most keenly felt in his set of Armenian songs like Tsirani Tsar, in which single, unadorned lines are spread far apart at the piano, with a gaping chasm in between.

“I haven’t been able to perform these songs for a long time,” Mantashyan, the soprano, said in an interview. Her grandfather’s cousin, Alexander Mantashyan, was a patron of Komitas, and sent a grand piano to Berlin to help the composer work. She has known his songs since she was a student at the Komitas State Conservatory of Yerevan. But it has taken 15 years for her to feel like she’s ready to record them. As Avanesov says, “Writing on Komitas while living in Armenia is a task tantamount to rethinking the Scriptures.”

When Mantashyan collaborate with Gerstein on Komitas’s songs, Antuni (“Homeless”), a piece with deep resonance among the Armenian diaspora, was recorded in a single take then left unedited. “It’s not about perfection,” she said of the music. “It’s about pain.”

Ferruccio Busoni, a favorite composer of Gerstein’s, and whose Piano Concerto he recently toured in Europe, said that music is like “sonorous air.” Komitas, Gerstein said, “manages to capture the ‘sonorous air’ of the Armenian people. This is quite close to magical.”

In an interview with Van Magazine in 2018, Gerstein was asked about the responsibility of artists to make political statements. “I’m rather careful with that,” he replied. “There are political figures, commentators and activists that are so committed to their field; just to dabble in political commentary would be as irresponsible as their making a suggestion of a speed of a transition in a Brahms sonata.”

He stands by that belief today. Gerstein is skeptical of “the self-congratulatory political activism of some figures” in classical music, he said, who make “loud and bland pronouncements about things that real activists, real journalists and really courageous people are truly putting themselves on the line for.”

Music can, though, comment on a moment in time, even if indirectly. Debussy’s contribution to the war effort, for example, was to assert his belief in the primacy of French music. (An extraordinarily productive period in 1915 resulted in the Cello Sonata and the Sonata for Flute, Viola and Harp, as well as many of the works heard on “Music in Time of War.”)

And Gerstein’s new album, while recorded in 2021, has the power to speak to wars today: in Ukraine and Sudan, in Yemen and Gaza. “It’s rather clear that World War I and its repercussions — the demise of the Ottoman Empire — is what has shaped the modern conflict in the Middle East,” Gerstein said. “These reverberations and connections are not to be overlooked. The reverberations of history create today’s earthquakes.”

The history of the Armenian Genocide remains unsettled. Gerstein, despite cautioning against general political statements by artists, didn’t hesitate to note that “the Armenian Genocide is something that’s still not universally recognized, you know, 109 years after the fact.” Progress has been made — President Biden’s recognition of the genocide in 2021 was seen as a major breakthrough — but a unified understanding of this history still faces major opposition, not least from Turkey, whose role in the atrocities has long been denied by the government.

Gerstein’s project asks an important question about the place and purpose of art and artists in times of humanitarian crisis. One of the roles of culture, he said, is to provoke a conversation, “not in the context of a political news item, and not in the context of a historical lecture,” but through the lens of culture itself. “People are confronted,” he said, “to think about Komitas, about music, about preserving the sound of a disappearing people, of genocide, and of the effects of war on society — on both artists and culture.”

On Komitas’s birthday, in October, Gerstein and Mantashyan released a recording on YouTube of Antuni, they said, “in solidarity with the Armenian nation.” A ground assault by Azerbaijani troops had driven about 120,000 Armenians out of their homes in the ethnic Armenian enclave of Nagorno-Karabakh of Azerbaijan. “There is an existential threat that Armenia continues to experience,” Gerstein said. “It’s not only something that happened 109 years ago, and we should recognize it more.”

