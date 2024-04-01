Tekeyan’s New Azad Pem Theater Group Stages ‘Khoskeh Mechernis’ Play to Large Audiences in Pasadena

PASADENA, Calif. — The Tekeyan Cultural Association (TCA) organized a staging of Vatche Adrouni’s “Khoskeh Mechernis” by the Azad Pem Theater Group on Friday and Saturday nights, March 22 and 23. The performances took place at the Armenian General Benevolent Union (AGBU) Vatche and Tamar Manoukian Performing Art Center in Pasadena, and was followed on March 23 by a gala, which was held in the Center’s quad.

In attendance were more than 350 community members, as well as members of the Armenian theater community, including Krikor Satamian and Vahe Berberian — several of whom were former members of the AGBU Vahram Papazian Theater Group in Beirut, Lebanon.

In her welcoming remarks, Lora Kouyoumjian, chairman of Azad Pem, spoke on the cultural significance of the TCA and its initiatives, specifically the new theater group. The weekend marked Azad Pem’s first-ever performance, which proved to be a success with nearly 450 attendees on opening night.

Following Kouyoumjian’s remarks, Mayda Kuredjian, executive secretary of the TCA Western United States and Canada, took to the podium to welcome attendees. Kuredjian highlighted the importance of Armenian theater, while adding that engaging with the youth and encouraging them to participate is vital to sustaining such initiatives.

Directed by Vartan Meguerditchian, who plays the role of Boghos, “Khoskeh Mechernis” [Between Us, or Off the Record] centers on Nina and Setrag, a young couple who yearn to be together, but Nina’s parents disapprove. The play explores powerful themes, such as love, familial conflict, and friendship. Although Meguerditchian is known for directing several plays in Lebanon, the performance is the first he has directed in Los Angeles.

“Vartan Megerditchian is an incredibly gifted actor who, over the years, has become a prominent member of the Lebanese-Armenian theater community. After performing in more than 20 plays, and directing a series of productions, this ‘crazy’ and charming actor has left an indelible mark on Lebanese Armenian modern theater,” said playwright Vatche Adrouni.