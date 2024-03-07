Haig Hovsepian Charms at Holy Cross Armenian Catholic Church

By Norayr Kherlopian

Special to the Mirror-Spectator

BELMONT, Mass. — From Boston Symphony Hall to Holy Cross Armenian Catholic Church, violinist Haig Hovsepian keeps charming Armenian connoisseurs of classical music at different types of events.

Most recently, Haig and his mother, pianist Ani Hovsepian, presented 12 musical pieces about love for violin and piano at a Valentine Celebration Concert held on February 10, at the Holy Cross Armenian Catholic Church. The “genre” and period of the pieces were varied: composers included Edward Elgar, Alfred Schnittke, Faure, Clara Schumann, Fritz Kreisler, George Gershwin, Jascha Heifetz arrangements, Francis Poulenc, Edith Piaf and Sayat Nova/Arno Babajanyan.

Haig’s sensitive interpretation paralleled with great technique satisfied the different cultural moods of the selected music. Ani’s accompaniment was fluent, highly complementary and brilliant.

The evening was an enjoyable spiritual and artistic experience which was highlighted in the closing remarks of Fr. Ghazar Bedrossian. He quoted three great world figures on the importance of love and music, starting with conductor Seiji Ozawa, who had declared, “Music has the power to connect people’s hearts.”