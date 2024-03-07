  TOP STORIES WEEK   10
 

Haig Hovsepian and Ani Hovsepian performing
Arts & CultureCommunity

Haig Hovsepian Charms at Holy Cross Armenian Catholic Church

by
The Armenian Mirror-Spectator
20
0

By Norayr Kherlopian

Special to the Mirror-Spectator

BELMONT, Mass. — From Boston Symphony Hall to Holy Cross Armenian Catholic Church, violinist Haig Hovsepian keeps charming Armenian connoisseurs of classical music at different types of events.

Most recently, Haig and his mother, pianist Ani Hovsepian, presented 12 musical pieces about love for violin and piano at a Valentine Celebration Concert held on February 10, at the Holy Cross Armenian Catholic Church. The “genre” and period of the pieces were varied: composers included Edward Elgar, Alfred Schnittke, Faure, Clara Schumann, Fritz Kreisler, George Gershwin, Jascha Heifetz arrangements, Francis Poulenc, Edith Piaf and Sayat Nova/Arno Babajanyan.

Haig’s sensitive interpretation paralleled with great technique satisfied the different cultural moods of the selected music. Ani’s accompaniment was fluent, highly complementary and brilliant.

The evening was an enjoyable spiritual and artistic experience which was highlighted in the closing remarks of Fr. Ghazar Bedrossian. He quoted three great world figures on the importance of love and music, starting with conductor Seiji Ozawa, who had declared, “Music has the power to connect people’s hearts.”

Then he related that opera singer Luciano Pavarotti had said, “For me, music making is the most joyful activity possible, the most perfect expression of any emotion.” Finally, he observed that St. John Paul II has said, “Love causes man to find fulfillment through the sincere gift of self,” and “Love is the explanation of everything.”

After quoting Ennio Morricone’s song In My Fantasy from the movie “The Mission,” Fr. Ghazar concluded with the thoughts of the famous German writer Goethe on love: “This is the true measure of love when we believe that we alone can love, that no one could ever have loved so before us, And that no one will ever love in the same way after us.”

In addition to thanking the Hovsepians, Fr. Ghazar thanked Dikran and Maral Sulahian for the donation of Valentine’s flowers, and the Ladies’ Guild of the church for their preparations.

The Armenian Mirror-Spectator
