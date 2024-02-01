Armenia Presents Crossroads of Peace project at Global Gateway forum in Brussels

BRUSSELS (Armenpress) — Armenia presented its Crossroads of Peace project at the Global Gateway Investors Forum in Brussels on January 30.

The project was presented by Deputy Minister of Territorial Administration and Infrastructures Armen Simonyan at the forum’s “South Caucasus and Türkiye: the strong connectivity link between Central Asia and Europe” panel discussion.

Simonyan highlighted that the main principle of Crossroads of Peace is that all infrastructures will function under the sovereignty and jurisdiction of the countries through which they pass.

“The latest geopolitical developments proved that the diversification of transport routes is a vital necessity for the continuity of supplying goods to regional markets,” the Armenian official said.

He added that Armenia estimates the project to ensure 4,7 million tons of cargo and 300,000 passenger transportation through regional countries during the first year of operation of Crossroads of Peace. By 2050 the volume of goods transported through regional countries by Armenian railway infrastructures will reach 10 million tons.

Simonyan then held meetings with his counterparts from various countries.