Catholicos Karekin II Meets with Archbishop of Canterbury

LONDON (Panorama.am) — Karekin II, Supreme Patriarch and Catholicos of All Armenians, met with Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby, the leader of the Church of England, during his visit to the UK on Saturday, January 27, the Mother See of Holy Echmiadzin reported.

“The meeting addressed issues facing the forcibly displaced Artsakh Armenians, the return of prisoners, the preservation of Armenian religious and cultural heritage in Artsakh, as well as the regional situation,” the Armenian Church said in a statement on Tuesday, January 30.