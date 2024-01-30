Angelina Nazarian Sets Her Sights on Musical Success

BOSTON — The road to success in the music world is a difficult one, but if perseverance and dedication to continuing self-improvement are indicators of success, 18-year-old Angelina Lola Nazarian already is going places. She has 24,400 followers and 1.4 million likes on her TikTok account. After competing on NBC’s singing competition television show “The Voice” in the fall of 2023, Angelina went on to enroll in the Berklee School of Music in Boston, where she is now a freshman, preparing for further musical successes.
Family on the Move
Thanks to Angelina’s parents, she has enjoyed a truly international childhood and upbringing. Her father Albert was born in Ararat, Armenia, and her mother Christina in Baku. They met in an English class in Ararat and fell in love. They came to the US to further their education, and Angelina was born in Ann Arbor, Mich. However, due to her father’s career in finance, the family ended up living in six different countries, China, Korea, Russia, the US, Armenia and the United Arab Emirates (Dubai). Angelina’s father worked over 24 years for General Motors in various posts, such as CFO for Africa and Middle East Operations (AMEO) or managing director of AMEO Commercial Operations.
Angelina proudly declared: “My parents worked really, really hard to create a good foundation and basis to move forward in their life, and yes, we are 100 percent Armenian, very proud Armenians. That is one reason why I take my life goals so seriously, whether to represent Armenians on ‘The Voice,’ the Armenian community here at the Berklee College of Music, or my future endeavors as an Armenian-American singer or songwriter.”
Angelina speaks English, Armenian and Russian, and also can get by in French, which she said she studied for some six years. Wherever she lived, she always went to international schools following either the American or British curriculum, and teaching in English.
She learned Armenian at home. She said that in the family, they would mix languages. Angelina said, “Sometimes it was even in a sentence. We would start it in Armenian, the middle words would be in Russian, and the ending in English….I think my mom and dad would speak Armenian at the beginning of our childhood, and then us children, who were being sent to American schools, would bring back English, so we would all speak Armenian and English. Our grandma lives with us and speaks Russian, so we learned Russian that way.”