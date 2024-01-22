Armenian Concert Pianist Senekerimian on Stage in Los Angeles

By Kevork Keushkerian

Special to the Mirror-Spectator

LOS ANGELES — Harout Senekerimian was born on November 1, 1982. He began playing the piano at the age of 4 with the encouragement of his father. His first teacher was Vatche Mankerian. At the age of 9, he began studying under the tutelage of Dr. Louise Lepley at the prestigious Colburn School of Performing Arts in Los Angeles.

Upon high school graduation, Harout entered the Oberlin Conservatory of Music, studying piano with Alvin Chow. After graduation, Harout began his master’s studies under Arkady Aranov at the Manhattan School of Music. He continues to concertize in both solo and chamber concerts in Southern California as well as maintaining an active piano studio.

Harout’s solo piano concert took place on Sunday, January 21, at the Zipper Concert Hall in Los Angeles. It was sponsored by the Boyadjian Family and Lukas and Savannah Kartounian. The concert hall was almost full with his relatives, friends and classical music lovers of all ages.

The program had two parts. The first part included three selections from Claude Debussy, Aram Khachaturian’s Adagio from “Spartacus and Phrygia,” ten selections from “L’Enfant Terrible,” Op. 40 from George N. Gianopoulos and Franz Liszt’s “Hungarian Rapsody No. 6.”