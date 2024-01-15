Rose and Alex Pilibos High School Students Helping Hye Hopes Classes in Syunik

HOLLYWOOD, Calif. — Hye Hopes Inc. visited the Rose and Alex Pilibos Armenian School to show its appreciation to teacher Narineh Kouzouian and students who helped with synchronized instruction to students in the Syunik Province of Armenia since January 2021. The Pilibos scholars collaborated with students from Kapan, Verishen, Meghri, Sisian and Agarak in the Hye Hopes online leadership course led by Mrs. Kouzouian.

During his visit, Greg Krikorian, president and co-founder of Hye Hopes, discussed with the Pilibos students how special the moments are that they get to share with their fellow students in high school in Syunik. The students in Syunik are grateful for the moments they spend on Zoom class together. Hye Hopes presented all the participating students with winter beanies as a small token of appreciation and acknowledgment. The Hye Hopes team is appreciative to Principal Maral Tavitian of the Rose and Alex Pilibos School for allowing Hye Hopes to work with her students and invites all Armenian private and public schools to join Hye Hopes in their efforts in supporting the schools in Syunik Marz.

Kouzouian shared that “Hye Hopes is a source of motivation fostering connections with our brothers and sisters in the Homeland, and creating a sense of unity that conquers distance. The positive energy generated in these sessions inspires students to navigate their educational journey reinforcing the belief that knowledge is a lasting power.” Many of our Hye Hopes teachers, like Narineh, are working full time jobs and then logging online at 9 or 10 p.m. PST to begin their online synchronized instruction for students in Syunik.

“It truly is heartwarming seeing our youth’s commitment and passion to help their fellow students in Syunik, Armenia. Narineh’s commitment and tireless dedication, not only to the Pilibos students, but to all of the students in the Syunik, is admirable,” stated Krikorian.

Hye Hopes Inc. was created three years ago November 23, 2020 as a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization which provides essential educational resources and synchronized instruction for the displaced students from Artsakh relocating to Syunik. To date Hye Hopes Inc has provided over 150 laptops, desktops, printers, projectors and monitors to schools in Agarak, Goris, Meghri, Sisian and Verishen, and Kapan schools Nos. 1 and 3. To learn more, volunteer and/or to donate please visit Hyehopes.org and follow us on Instagram and Facebook.