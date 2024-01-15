LA Board of Supervisors Adopt Motion Demanding Release of Armenian Hostages

The motion, with a five-signature letter to be sent to the [US] President, the Secretary of State, and the Secretary of the Treasury, urges the Biden Administration to impose Global Magnitsky Human Rights Accountability Act violations on Azerbaijan for the illegal detention, torture, and extrajudicial killing of Armenian POWs and hostages, and to suspend all United States military and economic assistance to Azerbaijan.

As a reminder, it is a fact that Armenians have lived peacefully in Nagorno-Karabakh for 3000 years. The Armenians call this regional homeland Artsakh. The Soviet Union created the Nagorno-Karabakh Autonomous Region within Azerbaijan in 1924, when over 94% of the region’s population was Armenian.

In 1991, when the Soviet Union collapsed, Azerbaijan declared its independence from the Soviet Union and in 1992, Nagorno-Karabakh declared its independence from Azerbaijan. Unfortunately, this demand for sovereignty by the Armenians of Nagorno-Karabakh was not recognized by any nation.

In 2020, Azerbaijan, supported by Turkey, Armenia’s centuries old arch-enemy, launched a military assault against the Armenians in Nagorno-Karabakh. This resulted in a 44-day conflict in which the government of Azerbaijan invaded and eventually occupied a big portion of Artsakh, including Nagorno-Karabakh’s second largest city Sushi. As a consequence of this war, 4,000 young Armenian soldiers gave their lives and many others were wounded.

In 2023, Azerbaijan launched another full-scale military assault on Nagorno-Karabakh, determined to reclaim the entire enclave and force the Armenian population out of their ancestral homes. Nagorno-Karabakh’s Armenian leaders had no choice but to accept a ceasefire, put their weapons down, and abdicate their powers. In the aftermath, more than 100,000 Armenians of Artsakh fled to neighboring Armenia and asked for asylum.

It is unheard of that former democratically elected government officials of a formerly sovereign region be captured by invaders, put in prison and charged with treason, while the entire world turns a deaf ear.