LA Board of Supervisors Adopt Motion Demanding Release of Armenian Hostages

By Kevork Keushkerian
Special to the Mirror-Spectator
LOS ANGELES — On Tuesday, January 9, the agenda for the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisor’s meeting included an item demanding the immediate release of Armenian hostages held captive by Azerbaijan. The motion was put forward by Supervisor Kathryn Barger and was co-sponsored by Supervisor Holly J. Mitchell. I and a group of concerned Armenians, including community activists Margaret Mgrublian and Alice Bedrosian, were there to address the Board in support of the motion, which then was passed unanimously. The text of my speech follows.
Honorable Lindsey Horvath, Chair and Board Members of the County Board of Supervisors and fellow residents of Los Angeles County,
My name is Kevork Keushkerian and I am a member of the Los Angeles County Commission on Human Relations, representing District 5. I am here to support the Motion by Supervisors Kathryn Barger and Holly J. Mitchell, demanding the immediate release of Armenian hostages held captive by Azerbaijan. The Armenians in Azerbaijani captivity include the democratically-elected three former presidents of Nagorno-Karabakh, the parliamentary speaker, and several former government ministers.