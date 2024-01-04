Christmas Pageant at Holy Cross Armenian Catholic Church in Belmont

BELMONT, Mass. — On December 17, under the auspices of Bishop Mikael Mouradian, Bishop of the Armenian Catholic Eparchy of our Lady of Nareg in the USA and Canada, a festive Christmas Pageant took place at the Holy Cross Armenian Catholic Church in Belmont.

More than 200 attendees gathered at the sanctuary, which was decorated for the occasion beautifully.

The curtain opened up to reveal the Meghedi children’s vocal ensemble, who under the skilled directorship of Dr. Marina Margarian, and the accompaniment of the talented musician and pianist Gegam Margarian, performed many favorite Christmas songs. The concert started with Robert Amirkhanian’s Ding Dong, and continued with many other popular songs such as Silent Night, Sourp-Sourp (Holy-Holy), Joy to the World, and many more, all the while the nativity scene unfolded.

Shant Der Torossian and Karina Hananian gracefully narrated in Armenian as well as in English the history of the nativity, while the children re-enacted the story.

During the program, Father Ghazar Bedrossian, pastor of the Holy Cross Church who is also an accomplished tenor, mesmerized the audience with his captivating and enchanting performances of Ave Maria, O Holy Night and Angels we Have Heard on High.

Alla Petrosyan, a 10th grader at Newton Country Day School, who is currently in Voice Certificate Level 4 at New England Conservatory of Music as well as a member of their Youth Chorale Ensemble and a member of Boston Children’s Chorus, charmed the audience with her melodious and angelic voice as she performed Away in a Manger, O Come All Ye Faithful and a beautiful Armenian duet with Father Bedrossian called Nenchia Vortyag.