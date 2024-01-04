  TOP STORIES WEEK   01
 

Rev. Ghazar Bedrossian with the performers
Arts & CultureCommunity

Christmas Pageant at Holy Cross Armenian Catholic Church in Belmont

The Armenian Mirror-Spectator
BELMONT, Mass. — On December 17, under the auspices of Bishop Mikael Mouradian, Bishop of the Armenian Catholic Eparchy of our Lady of Nareg in the USA and Canada, a festive Christmas Pageant took place at the Holy Cross Armenian Catholic Church in Belmont.

Bishop Mikael Mouradian

More than 200 attendees gathered at the sanctuary, which was decorated for the occasion beautifully.

The curtain opened up to reveal the Meghedi children’s vocal ensemble, who under the skilled directorship of Dr. Marina Margarian, and the accompaniment of the talented musician and pianist Gegam Margarian, performed many favorite Christmas songs. The concert started with Robert Amirkhanian’s Ding Dong, and continued with many other popular songs such as Silent Night, Sourp-Sourp (Holy-Holy), Joy to the World, and many more, all the while the nativity scene unfolded.

The Meghedi Children’s Vocal Ensemble conducted by Dr. Marina Margarian

Shant Der Torossian and Karina Hananian gracefully narrated in Armenian as well as in English the history of the nativity, while the children re-enacted the story.

During the program, Father Ghazar Bedrossian, pastor of the Holy Cross Church who is also an accomplished tenor, mesmerized the audience with his captivating and enchanting performances of Ave Maria, O Holy Night and Angels we Have Heard on High.

Alla Petrosyan, a 10th grader at Newton Country Day School, who is currently in Voice Certificate Level 4 at New England Conservatory of Music as well as a member of their Youth Chorale Ensemble and a member of Boston Children’s Chorus, charmed the audience with her melodious and angelic voice as she performed Away in a Manger, O Come All Ye Faithful and a beautiful Armenian duet with Father Bedrossian called Nenchia Vortyag.

Alla Petrosyan performing

Towards the end, Bishop Mouradian addressed the audience and congratulated all the performers. He also stressed the importance of the work being done by educating and preparing our young generation, all the while creating this beautiful atmosphere and bringing the whole community together in tradition and faith. The concert concluded with all the performers joining their voices to the tunes of Feliz Navidad. After the concert, the audience congregated in the Atinizian hall, where an elaborate Christmas bake sale was organized by the church’s ladies’ guild members.

We once again congratulate all the performers and volunteers, including Mary Demirjian for the costumes and Jirair Hovsepian for the photography.

Special thanks to Father Bedrossian for his devoted service and contribution, as well as to Dr. Marina Margarian for her continuous dedication to our community and commitment to our young generation.

  • Maral Der Torossian

 

The Armenian Mirror-Spectator
