Tigrane Kazazian: To Embrace World Cultures with an Open Mind

Yes, my mother is from Brittany, 100-percent Breton. Her interest in Armenians started after meeting my father. My mother graduated from the philosophy department of the Sorbonne University, defended her thesis, after which she went to Egypt to study Arabic. She lived in Egypt for a long time as well as in other countries and she continues her Armenian studies, making researches in the archives. She speaks Armenian fluently and comes to Yerevan frequently.

Where was the Kazazian family from, and what place does Georges Kazazian occupy in modern Egyptian music?

My paternal grandfather was from Tigranakert, now Diyarbakır. He did not want my father to go into music. My father left Egypt for England and he met musicians there and then studied music. He already knew how to play the guitar a little, and he started playing the oud at the age of 29. He has written music for several Egyptian films and has released 15 albums. My father’s musical language is very free and unique. The musical world he created is very different, it has nothing to do with Arabic, Indian, Armenian or any other music. Listening to his music, I understood that someone was explaining life to me and for the first time in my life I understood what they were telling me, because before that I did not find my place, I did not understand the world.

In 2016, you and your father created the “Nour” (Pomegranate) project, which lasted for short period. Your performance of The Dance of Fire with two ouds was absolutely wonderful.

We wanted to share the dialogue between father and son. There were several concerts in Armenia, one in Egypt, but we did not continue because my father was in Egypt, I was here, and we were both busy with our own projects.

Unlike Armenians from Lebanon and Syria, Armenians from Egypt have not repatriated to Armenia recently. In the event that many Armenians find foreign roots in themselves and immigrate to other countries under that pretext, how did it happen that you, being half French, settled in Armenia?

It was very randomly, in four days. I called an Egyptian acquaintance from Canada with whom I had studied at the American University in Cairo. He said that he is in Armenia and intends to attend a two-week duduk course at the Yerevan Conservatory. I asked if there was an oud class, and receiving a positive answer, I expressed my desire to come and study in Yerevan. My friend said that I should come before October 10, but it was already September 30. After four days I was already in Armenia… and I stayed for 11 years. I immediately felt good here. For me Armenia occupies a place between Egypt and France. It was also the first country where people, knowing my name, did not ask where I am from, being sure that I am local.

As far as I know, the middle names of your two sons are Charents.

Before coming to Armenia, I did not even know who Charents was, but it turned out that I started a family in Armenia with the great-granddaughter of Yeghishe Charents.

What are your upcoming projects?

In January I am going to perform with the Tigrane Kazazian Trio in Paris and I will cooperate with French singer, songwriter Blaubird in the coming months.

It is wonderful that a half-Armenian young man born in the Diaspora has repatriated, is in his chosen profession and has a family. Tigrane, thank you for the conversation; I wish you great creative success and happiness in the homeland, which, we hope, will find its dignified peace.

Thank you! I wish strength to Armenia and I highly hope that music will contribute to peace and love in the world especially in our troubled times.