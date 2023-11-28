Vahan Tekeyan School in Karbi Celebrates Golden Autumn Festival

By Gayane Ohanyan

KARBI, Armenia —The Vahan Tekeyan School in Karbi, Aragatsotn Province of Armenia, celebrated the Golden Autumn festival on November 22.

Principal Zhanna Avetisyan and Deputy Principals Rita Aleksanyan and Vardanush Hovhannisyan organized the traditional “Golden Autumn” celebration.

With the participation of teachers, parents and students, the day was meaningful with the display of the harvest and goods, which are the result of the hard work of the working people of Karabakh. Thanks to their efforts, they were turned into lavish tables and decorated in the schoolyard.

In the presence of Vahan Tekeyan’s statue (built by the financial assistance of the Tekeyan Cultural Association of US and Canada), junior, middle, and senior grade students with their parents entertained the audience with love, blessings and glorifying the fertile land.

Schoolchildren who moved from Artsakh and settled in the village and their parents also participated in the event, bringing with them Artsakh relics, vessels, specific dishes of Artsakh cuisine, including traditional jingalov bread.