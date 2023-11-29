President Biden Praises Annie Totah

DENVER (whitehouse.gov) — Tamara Totah-Pichache and her husband Kenneth Pichache hosted a campaign reception in their home in Denver for US President Joe Biden during the evening of November 28.

The first part of the transcript of the speech of the president follows. Tamara’s mother, referred to in the speech, is Annie Simonian Totah, an Armenian-American philanthropist and trustee of the Armenian Assembly of America.

“The President: Well, hello, hello, hello. Please, everybody have a seat.

“My lord, this is a big crowd. Thank you. Thank you, thank you, thank you.

“And I want to thank Tamara and Ken for welcoming me into your home. I mean that sincerely. Thank you.

“You know, I hope she’s not embarrassed by saying this, but Tamara’s mom has been a big help to me for a long while. She’s from Rockville, Maryland, and I — when I was a senator and beyond that, she did a lot of fundraising for me. Because — and she was a great supporter of mine when I introduced the Armenian Genocide legislation that made a lot of our friends in Turkey very angry, but it was the right thing to do. And your mom does a great job.