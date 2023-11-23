  TOP STORIES WEEK   47
 

Ruslan Aslikyan
Aslikyan Beats Azerbaijani Boxer to Become U-22 European Champion

The Armenian Mirror-Spectator
BUDVA (PanARMENIAN.Net) — Armenian athlete Ruslan Aslikyan won a gold medal at the U-22 European Boxing Championships in Budva, Montenegro on Sunday, November 19.

In his final bout, Aslikyan (57 kg weight category) defeated his opponent from Azerbaijan, Azrak Bagirov.

Another Armenian boxer, Rudolf Garboyan (51 kg), lost in the final round and took silver.

Earlier, Elida Kocharyan (60 kg) from the women’s team snatched gold for the Armenian team, which in total won 2 gold, 1 silver and 3 bronze medals at the tournament.

 

The Armenian Mirror-Spectator
