  TOP STORIES WEEK   47
 

Top Stories

Most read stories of the month
47

Week

Latest articles of the week
Sevinj Vagifgyzy
International

Azerbaijan Arrests Investigative Journalists

by
The Armenian Mirror-Spectator
17
0

BAKU (AFP) — Azerbaijan on November 21  detained two journalists who investigate corruption among the political elite, their lawyers said, in the latest legal case targeting media in the tightly-controlled Caspian nation.

Signs of dissent are usually met with a tough government response in Azerbaijan.

“Police detained on Tuesday Sevinj Vagifgyzy, editor-in chief of Abzas Media, upon her return to Baku from Europe, and searched her home,” lawyer Elchin Sadygov said.

On Monday, the media outlet’s director Ulvi Hasanli, was “detained and charged with smuggling foreign currency,” said his lawyer Zibeyda Sadygova.

“Hasanly has pleaded not guilty and denounced the charges as unfounded,” Sadygova said, adding that her client “risks up to 12 years in prison.”

Abzas Media reported that Hasanli was “subjected to inhumane treatment” in custody.

Get the Mirror in your inbox:

Amnesty International, the rights group, said in a statement it was “concerned” by reports Hasanli was beaten or mistreated in detention.

The Armenian Mirror-Spectator
SHARE
Previous Manoogian Manor: Home for Seniors since 1949
Next Aslikyan Beats Azerbaijani Boxer to Become U-22 European Champion
Discover more cities:
Azerbaijan
Get the Mirror-Spectator Weekly in your inbox:
Facebook Twitter
Copyright © 2021 — The Armenian Mirror-Spectator. All Rights Reserved.