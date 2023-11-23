Pashinyan Meets with UK Europe Minister

YEREVAN (Armenpress) — Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan met with UK Minister for Europe Leo Docherty on November 20.

In a readout, his office said that Pashinyan mentioned the active nature of the relations between Armenia and the UK. He attached importance to the recently held first session of the Armenia-UK Strategic Dialogue. Prime Minister Pashinyan expressed certainty that the Armenia-UK cooperation has great potential and that mutual high-level visits will contribute to the full utilization of it.

Docherty highlighted Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan’s recent official visit to the UK, which has intensified the expansion and deepening of bilateral ties. Docherty stressed the UK’s interest to deepen partnership with Armenia.

Issues pertaining to the Armenia-Azerbaijan normalization of relations were also discussed. The importance of continuing the peace process based on the principles that were agreed upon during the trilateral meetings held in Brussels on May 14 and July 15 of 2023 was emphasized. The humanitarian issues of over 100,000 forcibly displaced persons of Nagorno-Karabakh resulting from Azerbaijan’s policy of ethnic cleansing, and the Armenian government’s measures to overcome these issues were discussed. In this context, humanitarian support by the international community to the NK population was highlighted.

Views were exchanged around regional peace and stability, as well as other issues of mutual interest.