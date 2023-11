YEREVAN (Panorama.am) — The Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry issued a statement on November 8, which they call “Victory Day,” marking Azerbaijan’s occupation of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) after the 44-day war in 2020.

In the statement, Baku reiterated its claims on eight Armenian villages.

“Armenia has not yet de-occupied eight Azerbaijani villages,” the ministry said.

Also, Azerbaijan accused Armenia of “undermining” the talks on a bilateral peace deal.