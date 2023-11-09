  TOP STORIES WEEK   45
 

Top Stories

Most read stories of the month
45

Week

Latest articles of the week
Armenia & KarabakhInternational

PACE Reps to Make Fact-Finding Trip to Armenia

by
The Armenian Mirror-Spectator
36
0

YEREVAN (Armenpress) — Kimmo Kiljunen (Finland SOC) and Boriana Aberg (Sweden, EPP/CD), co-rapporteurs of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE) for the monitoring of obligations and commitments by Armenia, will make a fact-finding visit to the country from February 17-23, the Council of Europe said in a statement.

In Yerevan, Kiljunen and Aberg will meet the Speaker of the National Assembly, the Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs, the Deputy Minister of Defense, the Chairperson of the Armenian delegation to PACE and representatives of the diplomatic community.

Meetings are also scheduled in the cities of Jermuk, Goris and Vardenis with representatives of the local authorities.

 

Get the Mirror in your inbox:
The Armenian Mirror-Spectator
SHARE
Previous Azerbaijan Again Claims 8 Armenian Villages
Next Azerbaijan Announces Detention of Another Karabakh Civilian
Discover more cities:
Armenia
Get the Mirror-Spectator Weekly in your inbox:
Facebook Twitter
Copyright © 2021 — The Armenian Mirror-Spectator. All Rights Reserved.