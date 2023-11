YEREVAN (PanARMENIAN.Net) — The State Security Service of Azerbaijan on Thursday, November 2 announced the arrest of another man from Nagorno-Karabakh identified as Madat Babayan.

According to Azerbaijani media reports, the man was detained in the Karvachar district as part of Baku’s “anti-terrorist measures” back in September.

He is accused of participation in the so-called “Khojaly genocide” in 1992.