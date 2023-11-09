Catholicos Aram I of Great House of Cilicia Visits Eastern US

By Florence Avakian

NEW YORK — Archbishop Anoushavan Tanielian, Prelate of the Eastern Armenian Prelacy, has announced the visit of Catholicos Aram I of the Great House of Cilicia to community Armenians on the eastern U.S. coast.

“At this time of turmoil internationally and in Armenia, Vehapar is taking this long journey to bring his message of faith and hope, and also to express his great support to Artsakh and its brave people,” the Prelate stated.

He arrived in the US on November 6, landing at Dulles Airport in Washington, DC, and will stay until November 21. During this visit, his schedule has been packed with visits, lectures and meetings with religious, humanitarian and governmental leaders.

In the nation’s capital, the Catholicos gave the opening prayer in the US Congress on November 9, paid visits to the Lebanese and Armenian Embassies, presented a lecture at George Washington University and celebrated the Pontifical Badarak on Sunday at Holy Cross Church and conduct a youth forum.

Other stops include visits to Maryland, Philadelphia, New Jersey, New York and Connecticut.