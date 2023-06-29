Jersey of AC Milan’s Giroud Auctioned to Benefit Artsakh

PARIS (Combined Sources) — On June 15, at the Saint-Honoré Church in Paris, the shirt worn by the AC Milan striker Olivier Giroud during the quarter-final match between France and England at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar was auctioned off for 35,000 euros. The proceeds were donated in support of persecuted Christians in Artsakh, as reported by Milanpress.it.

Giroud’s jersey was auctioned off during the third edition of the “Night for Mission” charity event. He had scored for France in the 78th minute of the match.

The proceeds from the sale will be allocated to two Christian organizations, including “Portes Ouvertes” and “Hope for Armenia.”

The representatives of the two organizations, Anne-Florence Roche and Pastor René Léonian, were present at this event. They thanked the organizers and donors for their solidarity with the Armenians in Armenia and the Republic of Artsakh.