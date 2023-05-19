Tekeyan Cultural Association of US and Canada Elects New Executive

WATERTOWN — The Central Board of the Tekeyan Cultural Association of the United States and Canada (TCA) held its first plenary meeting since the passing of its longtime president Edmond Y. Azadian on May 16. It elected unanimously Dr. Arshavir Gundjian as president and Kevork Marashlian as vice president. Maro Bedrosian was reelected as treasurer and Hagop Vartivarian as secretary, while Ara Tcholakian was elected as assistant treasurer and Mihran Toumajan as assistant secretary.

The remaining members of the board currently include Carl Bardakian, Hilda Hartounian, Arto Berdge Manoukian, Mihran Minassian, Vatche Semerdjian, and Hratch Torikian, while Aram Arkun is the executive director.

The Tekeyan Cultural Association is a worldwide charitable, cultural and educational network of organizations devoted mainly to the progress of education and dissemination of Armenian literature, publications, music, art and other fields of culture. It was founded in 1947 and named after the famous Armenian poet Vahan Tekeyan. The Tekeyan Cultural Association of the United States and Canada was established in 1969 in Massachusetts, and has its headquarters in Watertown. For more information, email tcadirector@aol.com or call 617 924-4455.