ADL Press Coordination Council Calls for United Support of Jerusalem’s Armenian National Heritage

While the Armenian people in Armenia, Artsakh and the diaspora face among the most difficult and fateful days of their modern history, disturbing news of a serious crisis has arisen from one of the historical centers of faith of the Armenian Apostolic Church, the Armenian Patriarchate of Jerusalem.

This news which shocked the Armenian world concerns the rental of the Armenian national property called the Cows’ Garden, in the old city of Jerusalem, and probably other properties. Its ill-fated contract, signed for a period of 99 years, has already been the subject of turmoil for some time now.

Given the politically delicate aspect of Jerusalem’s status in general, this lease issue has crossed over from being solely an Armenian concern to one that reverberates on regional and international state levels. Let us recall that about two years back, its signing was immediately followed by an expression of concern and anger by the Palestinian authorities, conveyed to the attention of the Mother See of Holy Echmiadzin.

In this already difficult situation, the Kingdom of Jordan and the Palestinian National Authority have proclaimed most recently that they have decided to withdraw their recognition of the patriarchal status of Archbishop Nourhan Manougian, the current Armenian Patriarch of Jerusalem.

The Armenian Democratic Liberal Party (ADL) Press Coordination Council held an urgent meeting to discuss this alarming state of affairs. Hakob Asatryan, the editor-in-chief of the well-known magazine Orer from Prague (Czech Republic) who was recently in Jerusalem on a journalistic mission, was invited to be present at this meeting as a guest.

The participants of the meeting found it important at this stage to: