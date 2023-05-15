WATERTOWN — Yerevan political scientist Suren Sargsyan will present a lecture on the current geopolitical challenges facing Armenia, at the Baikar Building in Watertown, on Friday, May 19, at 7:30 p.m. The program is sponsored by the Tekeyan Cultural Association Boston Chapter and the Armenian Mirror-Spectator, for which he writes a regular column.

In his talk, he will address the current foreign policy of Armenia, the Nagorno-Karabakh problem, Armenian-Turkish relations, as well as Armenian-American relations and US foreign policy towards Armenia. He will separately address the tense situation in the South Caucasus, Russian policy in the region, the Iranian factor, as well as Armenia’s opportunities in these difficult times.

Sargsyan is a political scientist, author, and PhD candidate in American studies, concentrating on US foreign policy towards Armenia, Azerbaijan, Turkey and the Soviet Union/Russia. At the same time, he is a Donald Rumsfeld Fellow and the President of the Armenian Center for American Studies, a research center based in Yerevan, Armenia.

He holds a BA degree in law from Yerevan State University, LLM from the American University of Armenia, and an LLM degree in international law from the Fletcher School of Law and Diplomacy at Tufts University. He is a lecturer at the Brusov State University in Armenia and was a teaching assistant and later co-teacher at the Fletcher School from 2014 to 2016.

Sargsyan has held different positions in the government of Armenia. He worked at the office of the President of Armenia as a legal adviser under two former presidents of Armenia from 2004-2011. He served as legal and foreign affairs adviser to the prime minister of Armenia, the speaker of the Parliament of Armenia, and the Chief Justice of the Constitutional Court of Armenia.

The Baikar Building is located at 755 Mount Auburn Street, Watertown, MA. For more information, email tcadirector@aol.com or call 617-924-4455.