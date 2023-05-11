  TOP STORIES WEEK   19
 

Top Stories

Most read stories of the month
19

Week

Latest articles of the week
Nikol Pashinyan
Armenia & KarabakhArmenian GenocideInternational

Turkey Shuts Airspace to Pashinyan’s Plane

by
The Armenian Mirror-Spectator
37
0

YEREVAN (PanARMENIAN.Net) — Turkey has closed its airspace for flights of Armenian VIPs, including those of Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, to third countries, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Çavusoglu has said in an interview with 24TV.

“Flights were made every day through the airspace of Turkey. Now we have closed it. We have closed it for VIPs too, let them not be offended by us. We have also closed it for Pashinyan’s plane. Only the speaker of the Armenian parliament came to the PABSEC meeting (in Ankara. – ed.). We hosted the summit, so it was impossible to close [the airspace] for a member of the organization,” the diplomat said.

At the end of April, Ankara canceled the permission issued to the Armenian airline FlyOne Armenia to use Turkish airspace when flying to Europe.

Turkey closed its airspace to Armenian flights heading to a third destination in response to the unveiling of a monument in Yerevan last week dedicated to Operation Nemesis, whose members avenged the deaths of the victims of the Armenian Genocide, Çavusoglu said on Wednesday, May 3.

Speaking to broadcaster NTV, Çavusoglu said Turkey would take further steps if the monument is not removed.

Get the Mirror in your inbox:
The Armenian Mirror-Spectator
SHARE
Previous Turkey Elections: After Two Decades of AKP Rule, a Showdown Looms
Next Armenian Parliament Speaker ‘Regrets’ Turkish Reaction to Yerevan Monument
Discover more cities:
ArmeniaTurkey
Get the Mirror-Spectator Weekly in your inbox:
Facebook Twitter
Copyright © 2021 — The Armenian Mirror-Spectator. All Rights Reserved.