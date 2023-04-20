US Sets $259 Million F-16 Equipment Sale to Turkey

By Humeyra Pamuk and Patricia Zengerle

WASHINGTON (Reuters) — US President Joe Biden’s administration notified Congress on April 17 of the planned sale to Turkey of avionics software upgrades for its current fleet of F-16 fighter aircraft, a deal valued at up to $259 million.

The deal, first reported by Reuters earlier on Monday, moves ahead with the sale of the modernization package for Turkey’s aircraft, after leaders of US congressional committees gave informal approval.

A larger agreement, NATO member Turkey’s request to buy billions of dollars worth of F-16s, remains in limbo amid continuing opposition in Congress.

If it is cleared by Congress during the formal approval process, the package would be the first major military sale to Turkey that Congress has approved for years.

“Türkiye is a longstanding and valued NATO ally,” a State Department spokesperson said in a statement. “The Biden Administration supports Türkiye’s efforts to bring the avionics of its F-16 fleet up to standard.”