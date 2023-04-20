Çavusoglu Makes Fresh Demands on Armenia

ISTANBUL (PanARMENIAN.Net) — Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Çavusoglu, in an interview with HaberTürk TV on April 14, spoke about the so-called “Zangezur corridor,” Azerbaijan’s latest provocation in the Armenian village of Tegh, making baseless accusations against Armenia, Ermenihaber.am reports.

“It is necessary to leave these tensions aside and sign a comprehensive peace agreement as soon as possible, as well as build those crossings and roads that are also in favor of Iran, they are in favor of all of us, they are to the benefit of Armenia,” the Turkish diplomat said on April 14.

“Iran also had an idea to build roads through its territory to Nakhijevan. In fact, we support this as well. Because there should always be different alternatives. Being tied to one place is risky, there must be alternatives. In other words, the implementation of this program is for the benefit of everyone, first of all for Armenia.”

Çavusoglu also made baseless claims accusing Armenia of allegedly trying to “transfer weapons to Nagorno-Karabakh.”