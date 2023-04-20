Armenian Genocide Monument to Be Installed in France’s Courbevoie

  TOP STORIES WEEK   16
 

COURBEVOIE, France (Public Radio of Armenia) — The Armenian Embassy in France on Saturday, April 15, participated in an event commemorating the 108th anniversary of the Armenian Genocide in Courbevoie, a commune located near Paris.

The event was organized by the Courbevoie municipal in collaboration with Councilor Jean-Jacques Saradjian and the Association of Former French-Armenian Fighters, the Armenian Embassy in Paris announced.

At the event, Courbevoie Mayor Jacques Kossowski announced plans to erect an Armenian Genocide monument in the city next year.

In their remarks, high-ranking French officials and local government leaders expressed their solidarity with and support for Armenia and Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) facing difficult geopolitical challenges and, in particular, for the Artsakh Armenians who have been struggling under Azerbaijan’s blockade of the Lachin Corridor for more than four months now.

