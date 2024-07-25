Luis Moreno Ocampo Calls on Armenians to ‘Expose all the Abuses of President Ilham Aliyev’

Luis Moreno Ocampo, the first Prosecutor of the International Criminal Court (ICC), on July 22 issued an open letter to Armenians worldwide, urging them to “expose all the abuses of President Ilham Aliyev” ahead of the UN Climate Change Conference (COP29) in Baku.
Below is the full text of the letter:
Armenians,
You, reborn from the ashes of the 1915 genocide, stand as a testament to resilience and the enduring human spirit. Today, you have the unique power to advocate for justice and truth on a global stage. You can expose all the abuses of President Ilham Aliyev, who has targeted his citizens in Azerbaijan and committed atrocities against Armenians in Nagorno-Karabakh/Artsakh, all while hypocritically positioning his country as a leader in the global climate conversation.
The 29th UN Climate Change Conference of the Parties (COP29), set to take place in Azerbaijan this November, presents an unparalleled opportunity to shine a light on these grave injustices. Despite Azerbaijan’s branding of the event as a “COP of Peace,” Armenians will reveal the truth about Aliyev’s regime and its actions.
You, dispersed across the globe, are uniquely positioned to protect not only your own people and your land but also the broader interests of justice and environmental integrity. Your ancestors taught you resilience – ‘we lose the day we stop fighting.” You have the ability to spearhead a global movement and engage other concerned communities addressing two of the most pressing issues of our time: climate change and genocide.