Luis Moreno Ocampo Calls on Armenians to ‘Expose all the Abuses of President Ilham Aliyev’

To me, the link between climate change and genocide is stark and undeniable. Both are governed by international conventions that, unfortunately, have seen inadequate enforcement. Since the adoption of the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change in 1992 and the Genocide Convention in 1948, the world has witnessed rising global temperatures and persistent threats of genocide. In 2023 alone, the UN Special Advisor on the Prevention of Genocide identified ongoing risks in six instances, including Nagorno-Karabakh.

The UN Climate Convention aims to curb greenhouse gas emissions, primarily driven by fossil fuels. With over 75% of these emissions linked to fossil energy, the industry’s influence over climate policy is a critical concern. Azerbaijan, where fossil energy comprises about 90% of its export revenues, epitomizes this conflict as it prepares to host COP29. This juxtaposition underscores the urgency and the relevance of your mission.

The genocide committed by Azerbaijan against Armenians in Nagorno-Karabakh/Artsakh in 2023 exemplifies the ongoing threat. Through starvation, bombing, and instilling fear, Azerbaijan has pursued a genocidal campaign. President Aliyev’s chilling statement— “If the ethnic Armenians do not leave our lands of their own free will, we will chase them away like dogs, and we are doing that”—reflects this brutal reality. The continuous incarceration of 23 Nagorno-Karabakh people in Baku jails serves as a stark warning to those who might attempt to return.

Azerbaijan’s proposal for a truce during COP29 rings hollow unless Armenian hostages and other political prisoners are released unconditionally. The 2023 U.S. State Department Human Rights Report on Azerbaijan states that there are “arbitrary detentions and serious problems with the independence of the judiciary,” making an unconditional return of Armenian hostages and release of political prisoners the only viable path to justice.

It is not enough to simply discuss the principles of international law; they must be actively enforced. Armenian community leaders and civil activists must rally global citizens—from journalists to climate activists—to implement the principles. By leveraging modern technologies, you can amplify your voices and ensure that the Conventions on Climate Change and Genocide are upheld.

I am supporting the idea of the civic movement defying hypocrisy and demanding a truly peaceful COP29. Our first step is to unite global Armenian community and launch a media campaign using the hashtags: #COP29 and #StopGreenwashGenocide and you can add #FreeArmenianHostages or #FreePoliticalPrisoners. Daily social media posts using these hashtags will build momentum, engage other communities, and attract mainstream media attention. This coordinated effort will compel journalists, delegates, and NGOs attending COP29 to seek answers from Azerbaijan regarding its Armenian hostages and political prisoners.