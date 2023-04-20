  TOP STORIES WEEK   16
 

Gor Sahakyan
Armenian Weightlifter Wins European Gold

The Armenian Mirror-Spectator
YEREVAN (Panorama) — Armenian weightlifter Gor Sahakyan, who earned a gold medal at the 2023 European Weightlifting Championships in Yerevan on April 17, said he believed in his victory despite the tough competition.

The 19-year-old won the 67 kilogram gold after lifting a total of 340kg (145kg+175kg). Spain’s Juan Hernandez came in second, while Karan Kahriman of Turkey finished third.

“It was a tough competition,” Gor told reporters after being crowned European champion.

“I believed in my victory, I worked hard after the European Youth Championships. I’m overjoyed. I was looking forward to this,” Sahakyan said, thanking his fans.

 

The Armenian Mirror-Spectator
