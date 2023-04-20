  TOP STORIES WEEK   16
 

Louis Bono
Armenia & Karabakh

OSCE US Chair Visits Baku

by
The Armenian Mirror-Spectator
17
0

YEREVAN (Armenpress) — Azerbaijani FM Jeyhun Bayramov and US Co-Chair of the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) Minsk Group, Senior Adviser of the US State Department on Negotiations in the South Caucasus Louis Bono discussed the prospects of negotiations on peace treaty between Yerevan and Baku, ARMENPRESS reports, the press service of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan said in a statement on April 17.

“During the meeting, further prospects of the negotiation process on the peace treaty between Azerbaijan and Armenia, as well as other components of normalization of relations were discussed,” reads the statement.

 

The Armenian Mirror-Spectator
